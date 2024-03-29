How to complete the Dragon Quests achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Dragon Quests is one of the new achievements added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.2.6 as part of the expansion-wide meta achievement, A World Awoken.

Dragon Quests essentially tasks you with completing all of the side quests and one-off chains introduced at some point during Dragonflight.

These quest chains were some of the most well-received features added in WoW Dragonflight. Whether they were added in the early stages of Dragonflight or the many halfway patches between major content drops, these questlines always kept players satisfied. Many quest chains needed for Dragon Quests bring players back to older zones and are worth completing for the nostalgia factor alone.

Even if there wasn’t an achievement attached to these quest chains, we’d recommend going out of your way to complete them. They are some of the best pieces of easy-to-digest content the WoW dev team has produced all expansion. Here are all the quest chains needed for the Dragon Quest achievement in WoW Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight: All quests and achievements needed for Dragon Quests

Quest chain Associated achievement How to start it Blue Dragonflight quest chain A Blue Dawn Pick up “Keeper of the Ossuary” from Kalecgos at the Azure Archives in the Azure Span Tyr’s storyline Of the Tyr’s Guard Reach renown 12 with the Valdrakken Accord and pick up “Ally of Dragons.” The Engine of Innovation In Tyr’s Footsteps Grab the quest “Jump-Start? Jump-Starting!” at the Engine Rebel Dragonkin Active Listening Skills Start “Cause without a Rebel” at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. Old Hatreds A New Beginning Pick up “A Debt That Must Be Paid” in the center of Valdrakken near the fountain. Eon’s Fringe daily quests Fringe Benefits Head to Eon’s Fringe every day when daily quests reset and complete eight different quests across eight days.

Many of the quests needed for this achievement begin in Valdrakken. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve played through Dragonflight and have stuck with the expansion since the beginning, you should be well on your way to completing the Dragon Quests achievement. The only achievement you will likely miss in the meta achievement should be “Fringe Benefits,” a new achievement added in Patch 10.2.6 that tracks your progress with daily quests in the Eon’s Fringe subzone of Thaldrazsus. But even if you completed the eight daily quests in Eon’s Fringe for this achievement previously, you’ll need to go back and do them again because the achievement is new.

Apart from the time-locked daily quests for the Fringe Benefits achievement—which will take you at least eight days—the other total investment time needed to complete all of the quest chains for the Dragon Quests achievement should be no more than five to eight hours of playtime, provided you have all of the necessary prerequisites.

