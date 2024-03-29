Category:
How to complete the Dragon Quests achievement in WoW Dragonflight

This achievement asks you to complete all of the side quest chains introduced during the expansion.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 03:28 am
Kalecgos roaring in front of the Azure Archives in WoW Dragonflight
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragon Quests is one of the new achievements added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.2.6 as part of the expansion-wide meta achievement, A World Awoken. 

Recommended Videos

Dragon Quests essentially tasks you with completing all of the side quests and one-off chains introduced at some point during Dragonflight

These quest chains were some of the most well-received features added in WoW Dragonflight. Whether they were added in the early stages of Dragonflight or the many halfway patches between major content drops, these questlines always kept players satisfied. Many quest chains needed for Dragon Quests bring players back to older zones and are worth completing for the nostalgia factor alone. 

Even if there wasn’t an achievement attached to these quest chains, we’d recommend going out of your way to complete them. They are some of the best pieces of easy-to-digest content the WoW dev team has produced all expansion. Here are all the quest chains needed for the Dragon Quest achievement in WoW Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight: All quests and achievements needed for Dragon Quests

Quest chainAssociated achievementHow to start it
Blue Dragonflight quest chainA Blue DawnPick up “Keeper of the Ossuary” from Kalecgos at the Azure Archives in the Azure Span
Tyr’s storylineOf the Tyr’s GuardReach renown 12 with the Valdrakken Accord and pick up “Ally of Dragons.”
The Engine of InnovationIn Tyr’s FootstepsGrab the quest “Jump-Start? Jump-Starting!” at the Engine 
Rebel DragonkinActive Listening SkillsStart “Cause without a Rebel” at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. 
Old HatredsA New BeginningPick up “A Debt That Must Be Paid” in the center of Valdrakken near the fountain. 
Eon’s Fringe daily questsFringe BenefitsHead to Eon’s Fringe every day when daily quests reset and complete eight different quests across eight days. 
Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken in World of Warcraft
Many of the quests needed for this achievement begin in Valdrakken. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve played through Dragonflight and have stuck with the expansion since the beginning, you should be well on your way to completing the Dragon Quests achievement. The only achievement you will likely miss in the meta achievement should be “Fringe Benefits,” a new achievement added in Patch 10.2.6 that tracks your progress with daily quests in the Eon’s Fringe subzone of Thaldrazsus. But even if you completed the eight daily quests in Eon’s Fringe for this achievement previously, you’ll need to go back and do them again because the achievement is new. 

Apart from the time-locked daily quests for the Fringe Benefits achievement—which will take you at least eight days—the other total investment time needed to complete all of the quest chains for the Dragon Quests achievement should be no more than five to eight hours of playtime, provided you have all of the necessary prerequisites. 

