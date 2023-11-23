How to change your Mythic+ key in WoW Dragonflight

You'll need the nice Pandaren lady to change your Mythic+ Keystones!

Lindormi NPC standing in Valdrakken in WoW
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes you get a Mythic+ Keystone you don’t want or need after an exhausting run, and you just don’t know what to do with it. Luckily, there’s a way to change your Mythic+ key in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Mythic+ keys are quite straightforward—you get the key, run it with a group of friends or guildmates, and get a different one once you complete the run, no matter if it’s timed or not. The level of your key is determined based on your past key, whether you timed it or not, and, if you don’t already own one, the Mythic+ run you completed. Again, you might get a Keystone that’s too hard for you or you don’t need loot from that Mythic+ dungeon

So, here’s how you can change your Mythic+ key in Dragonflight

How can you change your Mythic+ key in WoW Dragonflight?

You can change your Mythic+ key by talking to the Pandaren NPC Lindormi who will spawn near the loot chest at the end of your run. Before Lindormi will give you a brand new keystone, you have to meet three conditions

  • Mythic+ dungeon was timed
  • The timed Mythic+ dungeon key was equal to or higher than your own key
  • The run didn’t use your Mythic+ Keystone

If any of these conditions aren’t met, you can’t exchange your Mythic+ Keystone. It’s important to note that here I’m talking about switching, for example, Waycrest Manor key for a Throne of Tides, or any other Mythic+ dungeon currently in the pool

Related

WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ affixes in season three
This week’s Mythic+ affixes in WoW Dragonflight (Nov. 21 to 28)

How to lower the level of your Mythic+ key in WoW Dragonflight?

Map of Valdrakken showing the exact location of Lindormi
Lindormi is a nice Pandaren near the Seat of Aspects that’ll change your keystones. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

If you have a Mythic+ Keystone that’s too high for you and you know you’ll deplete it, you can lower the key level by again talking to Lindormi at the end of your Mythic+ run. You can also find her in Valdrakken at the 53, 56 coordinates. Bear in mind that when in Valdrakken, she can only lower your keystone difficulty, but not exchange it for a different Mythic+ dungeon. 

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.

Latest Articles