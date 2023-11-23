How to change your Mythic+ key in WoW Dragonflight

Sometimes you get a Mythic+ Keystone you don’t want or need after an exhausting run, and you just don’t know what to do with it. Luckily, there’s a way to change your Mythic+ key in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Mythic+ keys are quite straightforward—you get the key, run it with a group of friends or guildmates, and get a different one once you complete the run, no matter if it’s timed or not. The level of your key is determined based on your past key, whether you timed it or not, and, if you don’t already own one, the Mythic+ run you completed. Again, you might get a Keystone that’s too hard for you or you don’t need loot from that Mythic+ dungeon.

So, here’s how you can change your Mythic+ key in Dragonflight.

How can you change your Mythic+ key in WoW Dragonflight?

You can change your Mythic+ key by talking to the Pandaren NPC Lindormi who will spawn near the loot chest at the end of your run. Before Lindormi will give you a brand new keystone, you have to meet three conditions:

Mythic+ dungeon was timed

The timed Mythic+ dungeon key was equal to or higher than your own key

than your own key The run didn’t use your Mythic+ Keystone

If any of these conditions aren’t met, you can’t exchange your Mythic+ Keystone. It’s important to note that here I’m talking about switching, for example, Waycrest Manor key for a Throne of Tides, or any other Mythic+ dungeon currently in the pool

How to lower the level of your Mythic+ key in WoW Dragonflight?

Lindormi is a nice Pandaren near the Seat of Aspects that’ll change your keystones. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

If you have a Mythic+ Keystone that’s too high for you and you know you’ll deplete it, you can lower the key level by again talking to Lindormi at the end of your Mythic+ run. You can also find her in Valdrakken at the 53, 56 coordinates. Bear in mind that when in Valdrakken, she can only lower your keystone difficulty, but not exchange it for a different Mythic+ dungeon.