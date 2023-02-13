How to get Mythic+ Keystones in WoW: Dragonflight

If you’re looking to run a Mythic+ dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, there’s one important item you’ll need to get things going: a Mythic Keystone. Keystones are a tool used by Mythic+ players to determine what level their Mythic+ run is going to be completed at.

Above base-level Mythic dungeons, Mythic+ dungeons can scale in difficulty infinitely beginning at +2 difficulty. Most seasons, the best Mythic+ players will push difficult levels that ascend beyond +30.

There are three ways to get a Mythic+ keystone and start “pushing keys” for yourself: completing a Mythic zero dungeon, completing a Mythic+ dungeon, and receiving one in your Great Vault.

How to acquire a Mythic Keystone

The easiest way to get a keystone is to complete a base-level (Mythic zero) dungeon. Completing a Mythic zero dungeon will grant you a Mythic keystone at level two, giving you the chance to start pushing a key from scratch. You could also complete a Mythic+ dungeon to get a keystone, as your weekly key could also appear in the chest at the end of your first Mythic+ run of the week.

If you completed a Mythic+ dungeon during the previous weekly reset, a Mythic keystone will be waiting for you when you open your Great Vault the following week. The keystone you receive in the Great Vault will be the same level as the highest key you completed the previous week, assuming you completed it in time. If you did not complete your highest key in time, your new key will appear in your Great Vault at one lower Mythic+ level.

How to upgrade your Mythic Keystone

Each week, you can push your Mythic Keystone to a new level by completing Mythic+ dungeons in time. If you complete a dungeon in time, your keystone will be upgraded by one level. Completing the dungeon with 20 percent of its timer remaining will increase the keystone’s level by two, and completing it with 40 percent of the timer still left will upgrade it by three levels.

If you don’t complete the dungeon in time, you’ll receive a keystone for the same instance, but one level lower.