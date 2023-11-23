WoW Dragonflight season 3 Mythic+ dungeons, ranked by difficulty

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season three kicked off on Nov. 14 with a fresh Mythic+ dungeon pool. Just like in past seasons, there are dungeons that are smooth sailing from start to finish, but there are also ones that will make you work hard for rating.

Mythic+ dungeon difficulty is normally determined by a couple of factors—time, the number of lethal encounters including both bosses and trash packs, and how well they mesh with this season’s affixes. So, while one dungeon might have a generous timer, that doesn’t necessarily make it easy. In fact, for it to be considered an easy Mythic+ rating grab, it needs to meet all three factors.

Here are all Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons ranked by difficulty.

The easiest WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeon in season three

Atal’Dazar. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

By far, the easiest dungeon in season three is Atal’Dazar. The dungeon has more than a generous timer, the boss encounters are quite easy, even after the buffs, and you have more than enough space to deal with affixes. The hardest part for me here was the trash packs ahead of the second boss and Vol’kaal himself, but compared to other Mythic+ dungeons, this shouldn’t pose any problems. Ideally, you’ll use this dungeon to push your keys and grab easy rating.

Easy WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons in season three

Black Rook Hold will be quite easy to time. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Darkheart Thicket, Waycrest Manor, and Black Rook Hold are easy dungeons, but not as free as Atal’Dazar. The timer is spot-on and boss encounters don’t come with any demanding mechanics. In fact, it’s hard to die in these dungeons during boss encounters. The only thing I’ve noticed is that trash packs on Fortified weeks can get a bit overwhelming if you don’t line up your CC and interrupts properly. On top of that, you don’t have a lot of space to work with affixes. For example, kitting out Sanguine is quite demanding, and it’s hard to see given the dark theme of these dungeons.

Hard WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons in season three

Tyr is the ultimate run killer. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Everbloom and both wings of Dawn of the Infinite, Fall of Galakrond, and Rise of Murzond are the ones where I struggled the most. While the Everbloom feels like a healing check from start to finish and you don’t really have time to spare or wipe, Dawn of the Infinite has been the cause of my frustrations for the past couple of days. Everything, and I mean everything, in Dawn of the Infinite is absolutely horrendous to deal with. Bosses, especially on Tyrannical, are really demanding and you can’t really burn through their HP that easily. The overall damage on packs is over the top, and you continuously have to pop all your cooldowns to stay alive and dish out ridiculous amounts of damage. Affix-wise, it’s decent to deal with, but the damage is simply too much and I assume it will take additional tuning to get these dungeons in a decent state.

The hardest WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeon in season three

Throne of Tides will make you question your existence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you guessed it, it’s Throne of Tides. Not only is the timer in this dungeon incredibly tight and you’ll find yourself rushing even though your death count is next to nothing, but the final bit of the dungeon is tiring and one wrong move can cost you the run. Generally speaking, most bosses aren’t really demanding if you do mechanics properly, but the last boss, Ozumat, is a run killer. A lot of PUGs can’t do the mechanics properly, and you can’t really afford to wipe with the current timer.