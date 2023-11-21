WoW weekly maintenance set to change 7 out of 8 Mythic+ dungeons

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season three started on Nov. 14, and for its first weekiversary, Blizzard is changing seven out of the eight Mythic+ dungeons.

On Nov. 20, Blizzard community manager Kaivax shared a Blue Post detailing all upcoming Mythic+ dungeon changes coming with the weekly reset on Nov. 21 and 22. With this update, the devs are releasing balancing changes for all dungeons except for The Everbloom (for some unknown reason).

The full list of changes can be found here, but the gist of it is that Atal’Dazar, currently the easiest Mythic+ dungeon, is getting buffs, and the hardest dungeons, Dawn of the Infinite and Throne of Tides, are getting hit with the nerf hammer. Other than that, the update includes a couple of tweaks to trash mobs in Darkheart Thicket, Black Rook Hold, and Waycrest Manor. Generally speaking, all these tuning changes are justified, namely the Atal’Dazar, Dawn of the Infinite, and Throne of Tides changes. Ever since the season kicked off, these dungeons have been clear outliers in terms of difficulty. While you could easily spam Atal’Dazar for Mythic+ rating, Dawn of the Infinite and Throne of Tides made me feel like crying.

Remember, Blizzard is more aggressive with tuning changes at the beginning of each season, especially because the initial patches often don’t hit that sweet spot balance-wise. This is just the beginning, and you can expect more tuning changes further down the road. I’d say Demon Hunters will get smacked with nerfs because their raw damage output is simply too much, but don’t take my word for it. You can expect more WoW hotfixes basically every day and you never know what you’re going to get.