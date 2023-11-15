How to get to Atal’dazar in WoW Dragonflight season 3

Atal’Dazar was originally a dungeon from World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth, but it’s making a comeback in Dragonflight season three as a Mythic+ dungeon. Since it lies on the distant island of Zuldazar, getting to it isn’t easy.

Atal’dazar is a four-boss dungeon located in Zandalar, the Horde island. It’s been tweaked and tuned for Dragonflight season three. Still, it drops amazing loot, and completing Atal’dazar on Mythic+ difficulty will be necessary for getting achievements such as Keystone Master and Keystone Hero.

Here’s how you can get to Atal’dazar in Dragonflight season three.

How to get to the Atal’dazar dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three

The first step is to find the Timeways portal in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the Atal’dazar dungeon in Dragonflight, get to Valdrakken and take the portal to Timeways located at the 53.82, 55.57 coordinates. This will take you to the Millennia’s Threshold area.

Millennia’s Threshold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, take the portal to Zuldazar, which is the second portal from your right.

The exact location of the Atal’dazar dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three

This is the exact location of Atal’dazar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic This is the Atal’dazar dungeon entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The portal takes you to The Golden Road, and then you need to mount up and fly to the dungeon location. Blizzard unlocked flying with Dragonflight season two and you don’t have to worry about using a ground mount anymore.

The exact Atal’dazar dungeon entrance is at the 43.37, 39.39 coordinates

Left of the entrance, there’s a Summoning Stone. You can use this to summon late-party members, but you need at least one more person to click it to get it working properly.

Remember, read through the guides for the dungeon and update your addons and WeakAuras, and you’ll be set for success. Stay patient and don’t lose your cool after a single wipe. It’s highly likely you’ll still time the key.