How to get to The Everbloom in WoW Dragonflight season 3

The old dungeon with a new coat of paint!

The Everbloom is a five-boss dungeon from World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor that was turned into a Mythic+ dungeon in Dragonflight season three. But since this dungeon is in a whole different timeline, getting there isn’t easy.

Located in eastern Gorgrond, The Everbloom focuses on the events after the opening of the Dark Portal. Since it’s a long way from players’ current home, the Dragon Isles, there’s an easier way to get there besides taking a number of different portals.

Here’s how you can get to The Everbloom in Dragonflight season three.

How do you get to The Everbloom dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three?

The first step is to find the Timeways portal in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step of getting to The Everbloom dungeon in Dragonflight is by reaching the 53.82, 55.57 coordinates in Valdrakken, just next to Lindormi. Take the Timeways portal.

Millennia’s Threshold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will be teleported to the Millennia’s Threshold, and there you’ll find the portal to Gorgrond. This is the second portal from your left, and it has trees, lashers, and orcs around it. Use the portal to teleport to Gorgrond.

You have to fly to the Everbloom dungeon entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you take the portal from the Millennia’s Threshold, you’ll find yourself in Everbloom Wilds. Hop on your mount and fly to the dungeon at the 59, 45 coordinates. Flying is enabled in Draenor, even if you didn’t unlock it.

The Everbloom entrance is exactly at the 59.55, 45.36 coordinates and all you need to do is to make sure you’ve selected the correct dungeon difficulty and then you can enter the dungeon. For Mythic+ dungeons, this should be set to Mythic difficulty, otherwise, you’ll end up in a Legacy version of The Everbloom.