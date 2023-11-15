How to get to Throne of the Tides in WoW Dragonflight season 3

Throne of the Tides is one of the eight dungeons featured in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight season three Mythic+ dungeon pool. But this dungeon is from the Cataclysm era and reaching it isn’t simple.

Located in the heart of the water zone Vashj’ir, Throne of the Tides has you fighting against four unique bosses Lady Naz’jar, Commander Ulthok, the Festering Prince, Mindbender Ghur’sha, and Ozumat. The outlay of the dungeon is quite easy to follow, and if you’re like me, always falling behind your group, you won’t get lost. When doing the Mythic+ version of Throne of the Tides, your goal is to reach the dungeon as soon as you can and start blasting all enemies in your way.

Here’s how you can get to Throne of the Tides in Dragonflight season three.

How do you get to the Throne of the Tides dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three?

The first step is to find the Timeways portal in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Throne of the Tides Mythic+ dungeon, you need to get to Valdrakken and find the portal to Timeways at the 53.82, 55.57 coordinates. Then use that portal and you’ll reach the Millennia’s Threshold, a zone that’s out of space and time and looks like the second room from the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon.

Millennia’s Threshold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You then need to take the portal to Vashj’ir. That portal is the first portal to your left and you’ll see sea creatures and monsters around it. Use the portal to get to the Vashj’ir zone.

The exact location of the Throne of the Tides dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three

Swim into the portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After using the portal from Millennia’s Threshold, you’ll find yourself on a cliff in the underwater zone of Vashj’ir with a big vortex in front of you. Swim into the vortex, and you’ll fall into The Abyssal Maw. Swim out of the water, and right in front of you, at the 69, 25 coordinates will be the entrance to Throne of the Tides.

This is the dungeon entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember, the Summoning Stone is left of the entrance, at the 68, 24 coordinates and you can summon late party members if at least one player is beside you and clicks the portal.