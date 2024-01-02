How the Honor System work in WoW SoD, Explained

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has introduced various new aspects for battleground and world PvP, although veteran players might already be familiar with the game’s Honor system.

Though World of Warcraft might be best known for its collaborative dungeon and raiding experience, PvP is a key part of the gameplay. There have been several PvP changes in Season of Discovery, such as eliminating rank decay and introducing ranking thresholds.

Though not much has changed, you still might want to make sure that you are caught up on the Honor system before jumping into a battleground.

WoW SoD Honor System, explained

You will unlock more items to purchase from vendors as you increase your rank | Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is still in its first phase. As part of this, player level, profession levels, and PvP ranks are all capped in some capacity. Currently there are only three ranks for both factions with very achievable goals:

Rank Requirement Title One 15 Honor Kills Private (Alliance)/Scout (Horde) Two 2,000 Rating Corporal (Alliance)/Grunt (Horde) Three 5,000 Rating Sergeant (Alliance)/Sergeant (Horde)

As more phases are released in Season of Discovery, this PvP rank cap will expand to encapsulate higher ranks seen in previous version of the game. In regular Classic WoW, ranks cap out at rank 14 with the Grand Marshal (Alliance)and High Warlord (Horde)

How to get Honor in WoW SoD

The best way to get Honor or Honor Kills in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is by participating in PvP events. The two best ways to do this is either by competing in a battleground such as Warsong Gulch or engaging in World PvP. All of Ashenvale has been reconstructed as a PvP zone, so this is great place to farm if you want to avoid battlegrounds.

As you gain more Honor and achieve higher ranks, more items from your respective faction’s Honor vendors will become available. Whereas Tabards are available at rank one, rank three begins to unlock PvP gear.

If you are trying to farm Honor fast, then I recommend spamming Warsong Gulch games and focusing on the objective. Flag captures and battleground wins are the sole best source of Honor, though you will eventually hit the max rank even if you lose all your battleground eventually.