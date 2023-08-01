Slowly, and whether you like it or not, the summer of 2023 is nearing its end as the temperatures drop and the days become shorter. Blizzard Entertainment has a perfect goodbye gift for you—a new set of August Trading Post goodies and activities to keep the blues at bay.

In August, Tawney and Wilder’s and Zen’shiri’s Trading Post will be offering three mounts that once were available in the Battle.net store, an Ethereal Transmogrifier toy that will summon a creature from the Void and transmogrify your gear for 10 minutes, and Spirit of Competition rare pet. The Trading Post vendors also have plenty of weapon transmogs on sale and once you complete all tasks they have for you, you will get the iconic Blood Troll full-body transmog and you can finally blend in with Trolls of Nazmir.

Here’s everything Blizzard has in store for us in August at the Trading Post.

All WoW Trading Post rewards for August 2023

Spirit of Competition (Pet, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ethereal Transmogrifier (Pet, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alabaster Thunderwing (Horde mount, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alabaster Stormtalon (Alliance mount, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ancestral Clefthoof (Mount, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainement

City Guard Heater Shield (Shield, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Grunt’s Buckler (Shield, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Queen’s Conservatory Ball Gloves (Gloves, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ember Court Soiree Gloves (Gloves, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Azure Threads (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Azure Trappings (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Crimson Threads (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Crimson Trappings (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Azure Scalesworn Longbow (Bow, 200 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Related: How to get Trader’s Tender in WoW Dragonflight

Shard of Frozen Secrets (One-hand dagger, 200 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Azure Nexus Crescent (Two-hand axe, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crimson Nexus Crescent (Two-hand axe, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Aquamarine Felfire Bulwark (Shield, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Aquamarine Felfire Splitblade (One-hand sword, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ruby Felfire Bulwark (Shield, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ruby Felfire Splitblade (One-hand sword, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crown of Eternal Winter (Head, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hood of Hungering Darkness (Head, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blade of Brutal Sacrifice (One-hand dagger, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fury of the Firelord (One-hand mace, 750 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bonus reward: The Bones of the Bloodhunter Ensemble (Transmog set, 1000 Travel Points)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

About the author