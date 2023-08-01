All WoW Trading Post rewards for August 2023

Slowly, and whether you like it or not, the summer of 2023 is nearing its end as the temperatures drop and the days become shorter. Blizzard Entertainment has a perfect goodbye gift for you—a new set of August Trading Post goodies and activities to keep the blues at bay.
In August, Tawney and Wilder’s and Zen’shiri’s Trading Post will be offering three mounts that once were available in the Battle.net store, an Ethereal Transmogrifier toy that will summon a creature from the Void and transmogrify your gear for 10 minutes, and Spirit of Competition rare pet. The Trading Post vendors also have plenty of weapon transmogs on sale and once you complete all tasks they have for you, you will get the iconic Blood Troll full-body transmog and you can finally blend in with Trolls of Nazmir.
Here’s everything Blizzard has in store for us in August at the Trading Post.
Crown of Eternal Winter (Head, 400 Trader’s Tender)
Hood of Hungering Darkness (Head, 400 Trader’s Tender)
Blade of Brutal Sacrifice (One-hand dagger, 400 Trader’s Tender)
Fury of the Firelord (One-hand mace, 750 Trader’s Tender)
Bonus reward: The Bones of the Bloodhunter Ensemble (Transmog set, 1000 Travel Points)
About the author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.