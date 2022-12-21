World of Warcraft was refreshed with Dragonflight. New and returning players alike are once again loading into the game’s servers to explore the latest content.

The way players gear their characters depends on whether they prefer PvE or PvP. And if you’re a fan of the latter, you might have to visit Evantkis from time to time.

The Great Vault is one of the better ways to accumulate items as a PvP player, but you can only acquire so much from it. When you’re fully kitted out, you’ll have the option to opt out from the Vault and gain Aspect’s Token of Merit.

Aspect’s Token of Merit can be exchanged for a Storm-Charged Manipulator or a Primal Chaos Cluster. If you’re looking to get one of these items, you’ll need to find Evantkis, the Token Exchange vendor, first. Here’s how you can do that.

Where is Evantkis in WoW Dragonflight? Evantkis location

Evantkis in WoW Dragonflight is inside the Valdraken Treasury Hoard. You’ll need to navigate to a tunnel just below the Seat of the Aspects in Valdraken to access the Treasury.

Once you get inside the Treasury, make a right, and you’ll see Evantkis next to the Great Vault.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

What items can you get from Evantkis in WoW Dragonflight?

Players can get Storm-Charged Manipulators and Primal Chaos Clusters from Evantkis in exchange for Aspects’ Token of Merit.