Honor is one of the two main currencies you need to enjoy the thrill of PvP in World of Warcraft. By the end of the season, you’re most likely sitting on a whole goldmine of Honor, but what will happen to your hard-earned Honor when the new Dragonflight season rolls out?

In Dragonflight, there are two main PvP currencies that will meet all your needs—Conquest and Honor. While Conquest is only used to purchase PvP gear, Honor is used to buy fresh PvP gear and then, later on, upgrade that same gear. But what happens to your precious Honor at the beginning of every Dragonflight season?

What is Honor used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Honor is, besides Conquest, the currency used to purchase and upgrade your PvP gear. Normally, you can find the Honor gear at the Honor Quartermaster Seltherex in Gladiator’s Refugee in Valdrakken. But if you already got your hands on your best-in-slot gear and you only need upgrades, you can ask Corxian in Gladiator’s Refugee in Valdrakken to do it.

Related: How many Honor Points does a full set cost in WoW Dragonflight?

Does Honor reset every season in WoW Dragonflight?

In short, yes, Honor resets every Dragonflight season. This means that once Dragonflight season two hits the live servers, you’re starting from scratch once again. Normally, Honor resets every season to stop you from just heading straight to the PvP gear vendor and stocking up on the latest gear.

Related: Everything coming in WoW Dragonflight season 2

Once Dragonflight season two starts on May 9, you can start earning your Honor once again and you can start purchasing new PvP gear. The remaining Honor won’t entirely go to waste and you should get some gold for it. This, however, won’t be at a 1:1 rate, but still, this should be a significant gold boost at the beginning of the season.

Remember, this season you’ll also spend your Honor and Conquest on upgrading your gear with Crests of Honor. So, remember to use both of these currencies wisely.