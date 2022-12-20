How many Honor Points does a full set cost in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has reworked how several long-standing systems in Blizzard’s decade-old MMO function. The Honor Points system has been a critical part of player-versus-player game modes in World of Warcraft since its launch. While Battle for Azeroth modified the Honor system, Dragonflight has restored Honor Points to a currency that players can use to purchase and upgrade gear.

As before, players can earn Honor Points by participating in PvP events and activities such as battlegrounds, arenas, and World PvP. Occasionally, Honor Points are also awarded for completing PvE tasks such as World Quests.

Once players have accrued substantial amounts of Honor Points, players can exchange their currency for gear and upgrades. Players can speak to Seltherex and Corxian in Valdrakken to purchase PvP gear and upgrades. These two are found by Malicia, who gives out weekly PvP quests.

While grinding Honor Points can be a time-consuming process, as the only way is to participate in game events, the reward can certainly be worth it. If you are looking to see how many Honor Points to accrue to purchase your full sets in one fell swoop, look no further.

Full Honor Gear set costs and cap in WoW Dragonflight

Honor gear sets can be upgraded a total of five times, beginning at item level 340 and ending at item level 366. All different forms of armor and weapons cost varying amounts, while upgrades also gradually increase in price. Below is the full table of armor and upgrade costs: