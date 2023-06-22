Differences between Titan Rune Beta and Alpha dungeons in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Though World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic retained many features from the beloved expansion, Blizzard has gradually added new features to freshen up the re-released content. Titan Rune Beta and Alpha dungeons are an example of a new concept being implemented into this Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Released in phase two, Titan Rune dungeons provide both a more challenging dungeon experience as well as a catch-up mechanic for players looking to get raid-quality gear. Essentially a Heroic Plus addition to WoW Classic, Titan Rune dungeon enemies deal more damage, have more health, and boast new mechanics.

Whenever you approach the entry to a dungeon on Heroic, you will be given the choice between Defense Protocol Alpha or Defense Protocol Beta. Like many others, I was completely unaware what either of these meant. If you are looking to learn the difference between these two options, this is what you will need to know.

Differences between Titan Rune Alpha and Beta, explained

The difference between the Titan Rune Alpha and Beta options is simply a matter of difficulty. Titan Rune Beta typically provides the more challenging of the two experiences, further increasing enemy damage, health, and the effects of unique mechanics.

Here are the effects and differences between Alpha and Beta dungeons:

Dungeon Alpha Beta Utgarde Keep Damage increased by 30 percent

Health increased by 100 percent

Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate to a random target Damage increased by 40 percent

Health increased by 120 percent

Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate and Fire Blast to a random target Utgarde Pinnacle Damage increased by 30 percent

Health increased by 100 percent

Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate to a random target Damage increased by 40 percent

Health increased by 120 percent

Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate and Fire Blast to a random target Azjol-Nerub Damage increased by 30 percent

Health increased by 100 percent

Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target Damage increased by 40 percent

Health increased by 120 percent

Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target Ahn’kahet: The Old Kingdom Damage increased by 30 percent

Health increased by 100 percent

Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target Damage increased by 40 percent

Health increased by 120 percent

Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target Drak’Tharon Keep Damage increased by 30 percent

Health increased by 100 percent

100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa Damage increased by 40 percent

Health increased by 120 percent

100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa Gundrak Damage increased by 30 percent

Health increased by 100 percent

100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa Damage increased by 40 percent

Health increased by 120 percent

100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa Halls of Stone Damage increased by 5 percent

Health increased by 190 percent

Pulsing Saronite Corrupted Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1 percent and damage taken by 2 percent for every stack (12secs) Damage increased by 40 percent

Health increased by 580 percent

Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1 percent and damage taken by 2% for every stack (12secs) Halls of Lightning Damage increased by 5%

Health increased by 190%

Pulsing Saronite Corrupted Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1% and damage taken by 2% for every stack (12secs) Damage increased by 40%

Health increased by 580%

Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1% and damage taken by 2% for every stack (12secs) The Nexus Damage increased by 30%

Health increased by 100%

Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster Damage increased by 40%

Health increased by 120%

Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster The Oculus Damage increased by 30%

Health increased by 100%

Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster Damage increased by 40%

Health increased by 120%

Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster The Violet Hold Damage increased by 30%

Health increased by 100%

Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster Damage increased by 40%

Health increased by 120%

Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster The Culling of Stratholme Damage increased by 30%

Health increased by 100%

Damage attacks can infected players with Zombie Plague Damage increased by 40%

Health increased by 120%

Damage attacks can infected players with Zombie Plague Trial of the Champion N/A Damage increased by 40%

Health increased by 120%

Spectators appear more fired up than normal

