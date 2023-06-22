Differences between Titan Rune Beta and Alpha dungeons in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Get ready for a much harder dungeon run.

Though World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic retained many features from the beloved expansion, Blizzard has gradually added new features to freshen up the re-released content. Titan Rune Beta and Alpha dungeons are an example of a new concept being implemented into this Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Released in phase two, Titan Rune dungeons provide both a more challenging dungeon experience as well as a catch-up mechanic for players looking to get raid-quality gear. Essentially a Heroic Plus addition to WoW Classic, Titan Rune dungeon enemies deal more damage, have more health, and boast new mechanics.

Whenever you approach the entry to a dungeon on Heroic, you will be given the choice between Defense Protocol Alpha or Defense Protocol Beta. Like many others, I was completely unaware what either of these meant. If you are looking to learn the difference between these two options, this is what you will need to know.

Differences between Titan Rune Alpha and Beta, explained

The difference between the Titan Rune Alpha and Beta options is simply a matter of difficulty. Titan Rune Beta typically provides the more challenging of the two experiences, further increasing enemy damage, health, and the effects of unique mechanics.

Here are the effects and differences between Alpha and Beta dungeons:

DungeonAlphaBeta
Utgarde KeepDamage increased by 30 percent
Health increased by 100 percent
Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate to a random target		Damage increased by 40 percent
Health increased by 120 percent
Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate and Fire Blast to a random target
Utgarde PinnacleDamage increased by 30 percent
Health increased by 100 percent
Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate to a random target		Damage increased by 40 percent
Health increased by 120 percent
Melee attacks can trigger Glaciate and Fire Blast to a random target
Azjol-NerubDamage increased by 30 percent
Health increased by 100 percent
Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target		Damage increased by 40 percent
Health increased by 120 percent
Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target
Ahn’kahet: The Old KingdomDamage increased by 30 percent
Health increased by 100 percent
Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target		Damage increased by 40 percent
Health increased by 120 percent
Attacks can trigger Web Wrap on a target
Drak’Tharon KeepDamage increased by 30 percent
Health increased by 100 percent
100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa		Damage increased by 40 percent
Health increased by 120 percent
100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa
GundrakDamage increased by 30 percent
Health increased by 100 percent
100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa		Damage increased by 40 percent
Health increased by 120 percent
100 percent Lifesteal whenever standing in Blood of the Loa
Halls of StoneDamage increased by 5 percent
Health increased by 190 percent
Pulsing Saronite Corrupted Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1 percent and damage taken by 2 percent for every stack (12secs)		Damage increased by 40 percent
Health increased by 580 percent
Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1 percent and damage taken by 2% for every stack (12secs)
Halls of LightningDamage increased by 5%
Health increased by 190%
Pulsing Saronite Corrupted Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1% and damage taken by 2% for every stack (12secs)		Damage increased by 40%
Health increased by 580%
Titan energy increases enemy damage by 1% and damage taken by 2% for every stack (12secs)
The NexusDamage increased by 30%
Health increased by 100%
Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster 		Damage increased by 40%
Health increased by 120%
Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster
The OculusDamage increased by 30%
Health increased by 100%
Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster 		Damage increased by 40%
Health increased by 120%
Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster
The Violet HoldDamage increased by 30%
Health increased by 100%
Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster 		Damage increased by 40%
Health increased by 120%
Attacks can summon Mirror Image of the caster
The Culling of StratholmeDamage increased by 30%
Health increased by 100%
Damage attacks can infected players with Zombie Plague		Damage increased by 40%
Health increased by 120%
Damage attacks can infected players with Zombie Plague
Trial of the ChampionN/ADamage increased by 40%
Health increased by 120%
Spectators appear more fired up than normal

