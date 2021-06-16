Blizzard to host TBC Classic Arena Tournament in July

From the Ruins of Lordaeron to the Ring of Trials, Burning Crusade Classic has brought players back to where World of Warcraft PvP took off. And to celebrate the return of The Dark Portal and the birth of WoW Arena, Blizzard will host the TBC Classic Arena Tournament (CAT) next month.

The first Burning Crusade competition will feature a $30,000 prize pool split between two regions, Americas and Europe, and will be broadcast from July 23 to 25 on YouTube and Twitch. The top 10 percent of all players will also receive the original Vanquisher title, representing the best Arena competitors wherever you venture in Outland.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Burning Crusade holds a special place in the history of competitive WoW, so Blizzard hopes to showcase that history and its deep love for Arena and the community that’s been built up around it for the past 14 years. The event will be full of familiar faces, special guests, and some of the best Arena PvP skills that CAT has to offer.

Here’s everything you need to know to compete in the first CAT tournament.

Format

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The tournament will be a three-vs-three showdown with either best-of-three or best-of-five series depending on which type of bracket is taking place. Sign-ups are open and will close on July 9. To register, you need to go to GameBattles for either the NA or EU region. After the sign-up period is closed, the offline bracket will take place from July 17 to 18 with best-of-three eliminations to decide the top eight teams.

During the weekend of July 23 to 25, the top eight teams will face each other for a chance at a larger piece of the prize pool and the title of CAT champion. These games will be broadcast and the matches will be happening in a best-of-five format. The $30,000 prize pool ($15,000 per region) will be split among the top eight teams as such:

First: $5,000

Second: $3,500

Third: $2,000

Fourth: $1,500

Fifth/sixth: $1,000

Seventh/eighth: $500

Casters

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are three confirmed casters for the tournament: Supatease, Venruki, and Ziqo. Throughout the event, there will be some special guests alongside mystery casters set to join the action. To see the matches during the weekend of July 23 to 25, go to either the YouTube or Twitch stream of Blizzard and relive the glory days of TBC.

The first Arena PvP season began yesterday, so there’s plenty of time to practice alongside your teammates if you want to compete. To do so, register an Arena team at a Battlemaster and join the fray.