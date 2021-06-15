WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic Arena PvP season one begins today

The first season of ranked Arena PvP for World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic will start today.

With it, Arena season one brings three arenas for players to battle in—The Ring of Trials in Nagrand, the Ruins of Lordaeron in Tirisfal Glades, and the Circle of Blood in the Blade’s Edge Mountains. The Ring of Trials and Circle of Blood have both been updated in the retail version of WoW, giving players the chance to battle in their original layouts once again.

To participate in Arena battles, players will have to assemble teams consisting of two, three, or five players. From there, they must speak to an Arena Battlemaster located in a major city.

If players participate in and win enough games during a certain week, they’ll be eligible to earn Arena Points. Arena Points are awarded to players at the beginning of each weekly reset and are distributed based on how high the player and their team’s rankings are. Arena Points can be used to purchase endgame-quality gear that’s only accessible to high-ranked PvP players.

Related: TBC Classic: Class tier list (PvP)

Additionally, for players who are in the upper echelon of the PvP community when season one comes to a close, special titles and rewards are also in order. Players who are ranked in the top 35 percent of players at the season’s close will earn the “Challenger” title, while players who are ranked in the top 10 percent will get the “Rival” title. If a player finishes in the top three percent, they’ll receive the “Duelist” title.

But if a player finishes in the top 0.5 or top 0.1 percent of all Arena players this season, they’ll earn the “Gladiator” and “Infernal Gladiator” titles, respectively. Players who achieve the rank of “Infernal Gladiator” will also receive the exclusive Swift Nether Drake mount.

It’s unclear how long the first season of PvP will last. But if we use the original release of The Burning Crusade as a relative example, season one lasted a little under five months during its original run in 2007.