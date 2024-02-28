Blizzard promises drastic changes to end-game content in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is in full swing and Blizzard Entertainment is already making plans for the end-game content updates in later stages.

Recommended Videos

In Blue Post on Feb. 27, Blizzard said two major changes are coming in the next phases—the raid size will be changed to 20-man and more item tweaks are inbound.

The next update, phase three, will increase the level cap to 50 and the raid size from 10 to 20. All raids in Season of Discovery have been 10-man, including Gnomeregan and Blackfathom Depths. Many players believed Blizzard would continue this trend coming into other phases of Season of Discovery.

Besides this, the first raid available at level 60, Molten Core, will reduce from 40 to 20-man. There’s a chance other raids available at level 60 will get their size trimmed down, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“While overhauling all 40 player raids down to 20 would be theoretically possible, this may be prohibitively difficult and detract significantly from the other features and content we have planned to implement in a post-60 Season of Discovery,” the post reads.

Scarlet Monastery could be the next raid at level 50. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another major change coming in Season of Discovery at level 60 is items. Blizzard plans to rework items from raids and dungeons and add new ones. The devs also plan to change raid difficulty, but not in a conventional way. Zul’Gurub, for example, will become more challenging but offer better rewards.

Unfortunately, these are the only details Blizzard can share at this moment. The devs will share more details about level 60 end-game content close to the next phase.