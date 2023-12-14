Blizzard has finally fixed Runes behind Waylaid Supplies in WoW Season of Discovery

Initially, you had to reach Honored level with Azeroth Commerce Authority and Durotar Supply and Logistics to unlock the strongest Runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Luckily, this has changed after the latest hotfix.

On Dec. 13, Blizzard Entertainment shipped a hotfix update that means that all Runes locked behind the reputation grind now only require you to reach Friendly tier, and not Honored. On top of that, the prices of some Runes, like Rune of Beckoning Light, have been decreased from four gold and 50 silver to only two gold. Essentially, this makes all those incredible Runes way more accessible. While not all classes have incredible Runes behind Azeroth Commerce Authority and Durotar Supply and Logistics, Shamans definitely want to get their hands on Healing Rain, Druids want that Skull Bash, and tank Rogues surely want Just a Flesh Wound.

You can now buy Runes from Supply Officers when you reach Friendly level of reputation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But that’s not all, folks. Blizzard has also increased the drop rates of level 25 Waylaid Supplies, but “unfulfillable” Waylaid Supplies have been entirely removed. This means you can get the end-game crates way easier now.

For a while now, WoW players have been complaining about the state of Waylaid Supplies, namely the long grind you need to complete to get the Runes. I’m not a big fan of reputation grinds, nor locking away crucial parts of your gameplay behind hours and hours of tedious work. So, it would be an understatement to say that this Waylaid Supplies change is very much appreciated. I wanted to give up on my grind for Healing Rain, but given that reputation farm isn’t that bad now, it’s on my to-do list. Luckily, you don’t have to do much to farm it up. Simply go out in Azeroth, defeat enemies and loot chests, and, once you get a Waylaid Supply, turn it in to an Officer in any capitals.