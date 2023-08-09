Blizzard finally nerfs WoW Dragonflight’s most overpowered Mythic+ comp

World of Warcraft’s weekly reset is here and while you’re unwrapping your presents from the Great Vault, Blizzard has pushed a hotfix update that has heavily nerfed the strongest comp in Mythic+ dungeons.

On Aug. 8, WoW devs mercilessly nerfed Guardian Druid, Augmentation Evoker, Holy Paladin, Shadow Priest, and Fire Mage. Ever since Patch 10.1.5 rolled out on live servers, these five specs have been dominating the Mythic+ meta, clearing higher dungeons than in Dragonflight season one.

This teamcomp also been known in the community as “god comp” because no other set of specs could get close to their raw damage output, survivability, sustain, and utility in this heavy dispelling meta. While Guardian Druid and Augmentation Evoker received relativity small nerfs, Fire Mage and Shadow Priest were slammed with the nerf hammer. I wish someone could prove me wrong, but it seems as if Fire Mages will fall one or two tiers now and won’t be an S+ tier spec anymore.

Shadow Priests, on the other hand, could keep their spot as one of the most wanted specs in the game for high-end content because the Mass Dispel ability is simply too powerful when you constantly have to remove debuffs from your party.

Rogues, Warriors, Hunters, and Death Knights were lucky this week and got generous buffs, but I’d say they are far from being overpowered.

Now that the “god comp” is nerfed, we could see a switch at the MDI 2023. There’s also a chance players won’t be able to push high keys any longer because the damage is no longer there. The nerfs are just in and we should definitely give it a couple of days before we see how the meta evolves.

