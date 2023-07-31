WoW streamer explains why ‘god comp’ ruined the Mythic+ meta after Patch 10.1.5 changes

When July 11 came around and World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 rolled out with new Evoker spec, the community was dying to see how it would fit in. Little did they know this patch would leave such a dent that one “god” teamcomp would ruin the Mythic+ meta almost to the point of no return.

On July 30, WoW streamer Critcake, known for his mastery of the Warrior class and his insatiable desire to be one of the best Mythic+ players, put together a short video discussing high-end Mythic+ keys and how the meta can’t go on any longer.

Critcakes said “the class balance in 10.1.5 sucks” and proceeded by explaining how he and his Mythic+ group have always played non-meta teamcomps in competitive scenarios, but the gap between their DPS output and S+ tier groups has never been more apparent.

Critcake and his team are struggling to time keys three to four levels below meta teamcomps. While Guardian Druids, Holy Paladins, Augmentation Evokers, Fire Mages, and Shadow Priests are timing +30 keys, the streamer has found it a challenge to time a +27 key.

Until Patch 10.1.5, the class balance in Mythic+ dungeons had been quite versatile and open, even in higher keys. We had Protection Paladins, Mages, Rogues, Feral Druids, Elemental Shamans, and Demon Hunters easily topping the DPS charts. But this all changed with Fractures in Time when Blizzard added Augmentation Evokers and buffed Fire Mages and Holy Paladins. Now you’re pretty much griefing if you’re not playing this teamcomp.

To prove how broken this teamcomp actually is, Critcake switched from a Warrior to a Fire Mage and he’s now doing the same DPS as his favorite class. Baffled and disappointed, the streamer is imploring Blizzard to take a second look at class balance right now and tweak the major outliers, finally allowing everyone to play and enjoy the game.

It’s important to note that this teamcomp is prevalent on the more competitive side of Mythic+ dungeons and you shouldn’t have to worry if you’re more of a casual player.

Unfortunately, the esports scene will suffer precisely because Blizzard is letting this one slide, giving these specs a slap on the wrist via hotfix nerfs. The Great Push 2023 is underway and, believe it or not, this meta teamcomp is everywhere you look.

Although these specs are definitely in line for heavier nerfs, I’d actually be happier if the devs were to give more love to forgotten specs. To make matters even worse, Patch 10.1.7 balancing is coming and the class balance changes have never been more scarce.

