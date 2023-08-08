WoW player finally gets one of the rarest mounts after 2 years of hard camping

Out there, in the world of Azeroth, there are countless World of Warcraft players who spend hours and hours each day to get the rarest mounts the game has to offer like Ashes of Al’ar and The Invincible. One player hard camped a rare mount for two years straight and has finally got his hands on it.

On Aug. 7 on WoW’s subreddit, one player reported they have been hard camping Black Market auction house for two years straight just to get Mighty Caravan Brutosaur, one of the rarest mounts in the game which has an auction house vendor and Trade Goods vendor. This player got the mount for little less than 10 million gold.

The mount was introduced during the Battle for Azeroth expansion as a gold-sink mount for five million gold. Normally, these kinds of mounts are meant to be just a way for rich WoW players to do something with such unimaginable sum of gold. During BfA, this mount cost five million gold. Other similar mounts that fall into this category are Bloodfang Widow mount from Legion for two million gold, Grand Expedition Yak from Mists of Pandaria for 125,000 gold, and Champion’s Treadblade from Warlords of Draenor for 100,000 gold.

Mighty Caravan Brutosaur is also known as long boi in the community. Image via Wowhead

Although most of these mounts are to this day purchasable from vendors, Mighty Caravan Brutosaur was removed once BfA came to a close and the only possible way of obtaining this mount was via the Black Market, just like this player did. Still, it’s extremely rare to see a specific mount on sale at the Black Market, but not impossible.

I have always wanted to have this mount because not only do you get a cool dino mount, but you get auction house on the go. In BfA, I never could get five million gold and right now 10 million gold sounds even more difficult to get, especially because I’m a big spender on consumables and fancy transmogs.

About the author