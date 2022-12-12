All Black Market Auction House locations in WoW Dragonflight

The Black Market Auction House has returned in the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. As the name implies, the Black Market Auction House is a shady place where you can bid on ultra-rare items like mounts, armor, or items that are no longer available in the game.

What’s interesting about the Black Market Auction House is that it is not controlled by players. Instead, it’s up to Blizzard to decide what items are put up for sale.

So, if you’re looking to get your hands on ultra-valuable items, you’ll need to head to one of the Black Market locations in the Dragon Isles.

Where to find Black Market Auction headquarters and operative locations

The Black Market Auction House headquarters is located by the Petitioner’s Concourse (34.66, 60.50), west of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get there, you’ll need to go to the Little Scales Daycare (10.57.51) and jump down between the pillars to the left of the bookcases.

You’ll know you’ve reached the right place when you see the Dracthyr guards. Madam Goya, the Black Market Auction House NPC is located inside the building. Here you’ll be able to see what items are for sale and bid on them.

The Black Market Auction House also has an operative location within the Dragon Isles. It can be located by the Obsidian Bulwark in the Waking Shores (43.08, 67.43), and the Black Market Auction House NPC is Steelsage Gao.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While you can see the items listed on the Black Market Auction House at the operative location, you won’t be able to bid on them. You’ll need to go to the headquarters to do so.

Venture across the Dragon Isles to discover all the Black Market Auction Houses in WoW Dragonflight and bid on some ultra-rare items.