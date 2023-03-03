Where to buy the Grand Expedition Yak in World of Warcraft

Here's how to get one of the most popular (and convenient) mounts in all of WoW.

The Grand Expedition Yak is one of the most popular mounts in World of Warcraft. With two desirable vendors riding alongside you on the mount, the yak is useful in almost all situations. If you’re ever in need of a repair vendor or transmogrifier, the Grand Expedition Yak is a welcome addition to your mount collection.

Luckily, there’s no major grinding or luck chances involved when it comes to getting this mount. The only thing you’ll need is a hefty sack of gold. Here’s where to find the vendor who sells the Grand Expedition Yak, and how you can get it for yourself.

Why the Grand Expedition Yak is so popular

The Grand Expedition Yak is a popular choice for players in need of a quick repair. The mount allows you to have a repair vendor anywhere you go, including in dungeons. If the dungeon you’re running takes place outdoors, you and your group can use the mount’s repair vendor, Cousin Slowhands, to quickly restore your gear.

The most notable reason why the Grand Expedition Yak is so popular among WoW players, though, is the second vendor who rides on the back of the Yak, Mystic Birdhat. Mystic Birdhat is a transmogrifier and he is the only way players can change their armor’s appearance when not in a major city. If you’re on the move and looking to apply a new look to your character via transmogrification, the Grand Expedition Yak is the only mount in the game that allows you to do so.

Where to find Uncle Bigpocket in WoW

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Grand Expedition Yak can be purchased from Uncle Bigpocket at the Grummle Bazaar in the Kun-Lai Summit. The vendor is located at coordinates [65, 61] in the Kun-Lai Summit, and you won’t need to complete any prerequisite quests or reputation grinds to get the mount for yourself.

All you’ll need to purchase the Grand Expedition Yak is 120,000 gold. While this is definitely a large sum of money for most players, the investment is likely going to be worth it since the mount will save you plenty of time scrounging around major cities looking for transmog centers and repair vendors.