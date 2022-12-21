In World of Warcraft, professions are a great way to occupy your time in the long run with additional content and goals to work towards. They can also provide players with several benefits and perks, like being able to craft your Mythic gear or craft Feasts for Raids, which can save you a few extra gold.

In the latest expansion, Dragonflight, professions have undergone massive changes and reworks. Some of these changes include a revamped profession interface, secondary profession stats, profession tools and accessories, crafting orders, and specializations and knowledge points.

There are currently 13 profession options for players, each with perks, benefits, and disadvantages for every situation. So, what are the best professions in WoW Dragonflight?

Best Dragonflight professions for gold making, PvE, and PvP

The best professions in Dragonflight are up to you, as you’ll need to decide which professions will help you achieve your goals, suit your playstyle, or are fun to level and play.

In Dragonflight, the 13 professions include Alchemy, Blacksmithing, Cooking, Enchanting, Engineering, Fishing, Herbalism, Inscription, Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking, Mining, Skinning, and Tailoring.

With so many professions, how do you know which one is the best for gold making, PvE, and PvP?

The best Dragonflight professions for gold making

Generally, the best gold-making professions are the ones that create necessary items, like big bags or Legendary gear, or professions with gathers that are essential for other professions, like herbs for Alchemy or meat for Cooking. So, the best professions for making lower, yet consistent gold, include Herbalism, Mining, Skinning, and Fishing.

With the raw items you gather, you can sell them on your region’s Auction House for gold. The amount of gold you can make is also tied to your region’s economy. So, if your region’s economy thrives, you can generally expect to make more gold.

And if you’re looking to truly invest time into making gold through professions, you should also consider Blacksmithing, Inscription, Leatherworking, Jewelcrafting, and Tailoring. These professions craft necessary Mythic gear and other combat-related items. They require more effort and skill to craft, but they can also make you more gold than raw items.

But this varies on many factors, such as your region and the economy, and even the time of day you post items for sale on the Auction House. The Undermine Journal is an excellent resource for maximizing your profits. It will help you find the actual value of your items in your region’s Auction House and help you make the best decisions.

The best Dragonflight professions for PvE

The best professions for PvE content, like raids and Mythics, include Alchemy and Engineering. Alchemy provides several great perks for players. If you chose Phial Mastery, your Dragon Isle Phials last 30 minutes longer. If you chose the Potion Mastery route, you could get additional effects when you consume Dragon Isle potions, like a burst of movement speed or increased healing. These can be excellent bonuses.

With Mechanical Mind in Engineering, you can craft handy items like Goggles with tinkers such as Battle Ressurection and a friendly robot called S.A.V.I.O.R., which can perform a team-wide resurrection in the event of a full wipe. These are useful to help your party survive and are great for PvE content.

The best Dragonflight professions for PvP

Currently, no Dragonflight profession would make a substantial difference in PvP matches. This is because many profession bonuses and effects are disabled in PvP.

For example, you can’t use potions in PvP. Thus you won’t be able to heal or get the additional Alchemy Potion Mastery effects. You also can’t use your Engineering tinkers, like the root, flamethrower, or invisibility.

What is essential in PvP, however, is your gear, which can be crafted or bought at your region’s Auction House. So, while you could choose Leatherworking or Blacksmithing to craft your PvP gear, it’s unnecessary in Dragonflight with the new Work Order system.

With Work Orders, you can place your order at the Auction House, and someone else will craft your PvP gear. And if this doesn’t sound like it’s for you, you can also earn Honor and Conquest gear as you win more PvP matches.

So, it’s really up to you and your personal preferences whether you’d like to learn Leatherworking or Blacksmithing to craft your PvP gear or purchase it off the Auction House. But there are currently no Dragonflight professions that would make a substantial difference in PvP.

While you can choose from quite a few professions, these are some of the best for gold making, PvE, and PvP in WoW Dragonflight.