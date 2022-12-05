Best Mining specializations in WoW Dragonflight

Players can soar to new heights and experience unforgettable adventures in the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. Like past expansions, you can grow your skills in professions, which have been upgraded in this expansion.

Professions are a relatively easy way to collect resources to craft equipment and other valuable items. In Mining, you’ll harvest ore deposits and use the resources in Blacksmithing, Engineering, or Jewelcrafting.

When you choose the Mining profession, you can pick from three specializations. Selecting the best specialization in the beginning, however, can be challenging when there are limited Knowledge Points. So, what is the best mining specialization in Dragonflight?

Mining specialization in Dragonflight

Before picking your specialization, it’s a good idea to figure out your goals. In this profession, you can choose specializations that maximize your ore yields, improve your chances of obtaining valuable rare side gathers, increase your ore quality, discover gems in ore deposits, and gain the ability to mine while mounted in the Dragon Isles.

Once you know what your goals are, you’ll need to pick one of the following Mining specializations:

Mining Process: This will help increase the quantity of ore you can mine, increase your mining speed, and allow you to mine while mounted.

Metallurgy: This is great if you want to refine and upgrade your materials from Quality one to Quality three.

Mastering the Elements: This is great if you’d like to specialize in Elementally-charged herbs.

While Metallurgy and Mastering the Elements are great, the best Mining specialization in Dragonflight is Mining Process—at least in the beginning. Not only will you be able to mine more ore and increase your mining speed, but you can save time by mining while you’re mounted.

Mining Process may not be the most exciting specialization option to start with, but it’s the most popular one because you can increase your mining levels quickly, and you’ll be able to open up the second specialization in no time.