How to get Shadowflame Essence in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has dozens and dozens of crafting reagents, both rare and common. While some reagents can simply be bought from vendors in Valdrakken, Shadowflame Essence is one of the rarest reagents you can stumble upon in Patch 10.1.

Used to craft Blacksmithing, Enchanting, Engineering, and Leatherworking items, as well as the Evoker Legendary weapon, Shadowflame Essence is a rare sighting that can cost up to 40,000 gold in the auction house.

So, if you don’t want to cash out that much gold, here’s how to get your own Shadowflame Essence reagents and save up for necessities like buff food and flasks.

Getting Shadowflame Essence in Dragonflight, explained

There are a couple of ways to get Shadowflame Essence in Dragonflight, but none of them is smooth sailing. The most bulletproof method of getting this rare reagent will be by farming bosses in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Each and every boss in this raid has a chance to drop Shadowflame Essence, no matter the raid’s difficulty.

Shadowflame Essence can also come from the world boss in Zaralek Cavern, the Zaqali Elders also known as Gholna and Vakan. This world boss can only be defeated once per week, so if you killed it already this week, better luck next time.

Another source of Shadowflame Essence is Fyrakk Assaults in Ohn’ahran Plains and the Azure Span. At the end of this world event, Kretchenwrath, Disciple of Fyrakk will spawn. Killing and looting him has a chance to drop this rare crafting reagent, too.

Some players have reported Shadowflame Essence can come from Mythic+ dungeons, but this hasn’t been confirmed and you’d be better off focusing on farming bosses in Aberrus.

If you’re not an Evoker who just got Cracked Titan Gem or a crafter, you can always sell this item at an auction house for a handsome sum. Depending on the region and the realm, one single Shadowflame Essence can be worth 40,000 gold.

About the author