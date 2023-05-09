How to get to the Zaqali Elders in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonflight Patch 10.1 introduced players to one of the most unique zones in World of Warcraft history, the expansive underground Zaralek Caverns. Wrought with new allies and enemies, players have been on the lookout for the new Zaqali Elders World Boss prowling around the zone.

Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion, will bring an entirely new raid in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Aberrus will not be the only place that you can take on a raid boss, however, as the Zaqali Elders are a World Boss that you can take on in the open world of the Zaralek Caverns.

As with all World Bosses, the Zaqali Elders are extremely powerful foes that will take a raid party to slay. If you and your raid group are searching for the Zaqali Elders in WoW Dragonflight, here is where you need to go.

Zaqali Elders WoW Dragonflight Guide

The Zaqali Elders are a World Boss duo named Gholna and Vakan. Even if you are already max level, you will not be able to immediately face off against these powerful foes, as you must progress through the Embers of Neltharion campaign.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finishing the Embers of Neltharion campaign, you should see the icon for these World Bosses appear on your map. As you may have guessed from the bosses’ names, they can be found deep within the heart of the Zaqali Caldera. Note that this zone is extremely hostile and you will likely need to traverse to this location on foot.

As a World Boss duo, this fight can be pretty tricky for most parties. Due to the sheer amount of AoE attacks, my group wiped a few times before we got the hang of the encounter. Slaying both Vakan and Gholna will not only grant you substantial reputation with the Loamm Niffen faction but also some excellent loot as well.