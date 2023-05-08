WoW Dragonflight Aberrus Race to World First live tracker

The second raid of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight—Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible—is here, which means the game’s best players will be participating in another edition of WoW’s most prominent and prestigious esports event: the Race to World First.

In this raid tier, the top guilds in WoW will buckle up for what’s likely to be a heated battle, with the race being more open for new competitors to slide up the ranks, particularly once you look past the top two teams in the world. Beyond heavyweights Liquid and Echo—the latter of whom are gunning for their fourth-straight RWF title—the field of competitors is more closely stacked than it’s been coming into recent races.

In recent expansions, the middle raid has seen extremely competitive races, with Battle for Azeroth’s Battle of Dazar’alor and Shadowlands’ Sanctum of Domination both coming down to the wire. At the start of Dragonflight, the Vault of the Incarnates race was marred by a controversial nerf to the final boss at the end of the event (likely due to time constraints imposed upon the race by the then-looming Christmas holiday). But with a wide-open summer to play with, Aberrus could be a playground for unlimited tuning and power-creeping.

WoW fans should expect this race to be longer than ones in the past as its nine bosses are the most since Shadowlands and the simultaneous release of the raid on all difficulties should keep top guilds in split raids for longer than usual. While races tend to last anywhere between eight and 10 days, we could see more of Aberrus than we did of other raids. The longest Race to World First in recent memory was the Sepulcher of the First Ones race last March, which lasted 19 days.

Here, you’ll be able to keep up with all things RWF, as we’ll continuously keep you posted with live updates, a real-time leaderboard, and in-race analysis.

Aberrus Race to World First leaderboard

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Echo 0/9 Liquid 0/9 Method 0/9 BDG 0/9 Skyline 0/9 Chao Jie 0/9 Jitianhong 0/9 Instant Dollars 0/9 KeaHoarl 0/9 FatSharkYes 0/9

Kazzara, the Hellforged: Undefeated

Undefeated The Amalgamation Chamber: Undefeated

Undefeated The Forgotten Experiments: Undefeated

Undefeated Rashok, the Elder: Undefeated

Undefeated Assault of the Zaqali: Undefeated

Undefeated Zskarn, the Vigilant Steward: Undefeated

Undefeated Magmorax: Undefeated

Undefeated Echo of Neltharion: Undefeated

Undefeated Scalecommander Sarkareth: Undefeated

Teams to watch in the Aberrus race

Coming into the Aberrus race, Echo and Liquid still stand tall as the favorites to walk away with a victory. Both teams experienced heavy roster turnover following the Vault of the Incarnates race, with Echo losing big names like Naowh and Lorgokz, and Liquid bidding farewell to top talents such as Ben and Trill. While the two teams have both made signings in the last five months to fill those gaps (among others), fans should expect the scene’s two top teams to look slightly different this race.

Beyond the heavy favorites, Method and BDG remain constant threats on the flank and could potentially usurp a spot in the top two should Echo or Liquid take a step back. These two guilds are the next-best options for their respective regions and will most definitely hold their top competitors’ feet to the fire throughout the race.

Chinese guild Skyline have placed in the top five in three of the last four races, while their best finish came during the Sepulcher of the First Ones race in March 2022, where they finished third. North American underdogs Instant Dollars are a longshot to finish in the top five, although the team still sports a solid, dedicated roster of veterans who could easily put together a best-yet run if they get hot.

The Race to World First for Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible will begin on May 9 alongside the launch of WoW Dragonflight season two.