How to start and complete the Fallen Effects quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Draonflight patch 10.1 brought players to an entirely new setting, the underground Zaralek Caverns. Across these expansive zones are new quests that can help you gain reputation as well as rewards from both new and returning factions, including the Fallen Effects quest.

If you are not actively searching for it, Fallen Effects can be a difficult quest to find. Unlike the overwhelming majority of quests in World of Warcraft’s history, this is not a quest you pick up from an NPC with an exclamation mark over their head. Instead, you will need to search out the corpse of an NPC to begin this quest.

Without the exact location of this quest’s start, it can be almost impossible to find. If you are looking to start and complete the Fallen Effects quest in WoW Dragonflight, here is what you should do.

Fallen Effects WoW Dragonflight full quest guide

The Fallen Effects quest in WoW Dragonflight is an extremely easy quest to complete, the only issue comes in finding its starting point. The quest starts only after you locate and interact with the dead body of a Dwarf NPC named Sheridon Hastle.

This deceased NPC can be found to the west of the Zaqali Caldera, close to the direct center of the Zaralek Cavern. The exact position of Sheridon Hastle can be viewed in the screenshot above, where the player marker is centered.

Once you right-click on Sheridon Hastle, you will be prompted to accept the Fallen Effects quest. If you are anything like me and instinctively skipped through the quest’s text, you may not catch that you will need to return to the Dragonscale Expedition camp in the Zaralek Caverns.

After you accept this quest, you will only need to venture just south of your current position to find the Dragonscale Expedition base camp. The pinpoint location will be marked on your map as a question mark. After this, simply turn in the quest to Earthmender Narvra.