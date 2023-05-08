All snail pets needed for Glimmerogg Racer reputation in WoW Dragonflight

In WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, snail pets have been thrusted to the forefront of the conversation for reputation grinders and mount collectors alike. With the introduction of the new Zaralek Cavern reputation Glimmerogg Racer—which revolves around the intense sport of snail racing—players can earn the mount “Big Slick in the City,” a diamond-encrusted violet snail.
To get Big Slick for yourself, though, you’ll need to be Exalted with Glimmerogg Racer, which can be done by completing a series of daily quests. However, to expedite the process of grinding reputation with the new faction, you can bring snail pets to the faction’s emissary, Briggul. Upon seeing each of the eligible snails, Briggul will offer you a one-time quest that can be instantly turned in for 100 extra reputation with the faction.
Here are all of the snail pets that can to be presented to Briggul in Zaralek Cavern, as well as how to get them.
All eligible snail pets for Briggul in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1
Amethyst Softshell
- Dropped off the Amethyst Spireshell in Nazjatar
Archetype of Vigilance
- Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis
Blackchasm Crawler
- Found via Pet Battle in the Eternal Palance raid on LFR difficulty
Microlicid
- Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis
Mudshell Conch
- Pet Battle, Highmountain
Predatory Helicid
- Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis
Prismatic Softshell
- Purchasable in Nazjatar after reaching Revered with the Waveblade Ankoan
Rapana Whelk
- Pet Battle, Dread Wastes
Rusty Snail
- Pet Battle, Ashenvale
Scooter the Snail
- Available from Orphan Matron Battlewail in Orgrimmar and Orphan Matron Nightingale in Stormwind City, but only during Children’s Week.
Shelly
- Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis
Shimmershell Snail
- Pet Battle, Darkshore
Silkbead Snail
- Pet Battles in Gorgrond, Spires of Arak, Talador, and the Jade Forest
Spireshell Snail
- Pet Battle, Nazjatar
Zoom
- Earned after helping Zoom with the snail race in Stonedark Grotto in Highmountain
These 15 snail pets will help you raise your reputation with Glimmerogg Racer in a pinch, although it’s important to keep in mind that you need to have each of these snails at level 25 in order for Briggul to offer you a reputation boost.
Assuming you have all 15 pets raised all the way up to level 25, you can earn up to 1,500 reputation with the faction, and even more if you have reputation boosters such as the Darkmoon Fair buff and Human Diplomacy racial active. Since it only takes 2800 reputation to earn Exalted with Glimmerogg Racer, these 15 snails can get you past the halfway point in your reputation grind.