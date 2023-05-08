All snail pets needed for Glimmerogg Racer reputation in WoW Dragonflight

In WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, snail pets have been thrusted to the forefront of the conversation for reputation grinders and mount collectors alike. With the introduction of the new Zaralek Cavern reputation Glimmerogg Racer—which revolves around the intense sport of snail racing—players can earn the mount “Big Slick in the City,” a diamond-encrusted violet snail.

To get Big Slick for yourself, though, you’ll need to be Exalted with Glimmerogg Racer, which can be done by completing a series of daily quests. However, to expedite the process of grinding reputation with the new faction, you can bring snail pets to the faction’s emissary, Briggul. Upon seeing each of the eligible snails, Briggul will offer you a one-time quest that can be instantly turned in for 100 extra reputation with the faction.

Here are all of the snail pets that can to be presented to Briggul in Zaralek Cavern, as well as how to get them.

All eligible snail pets for Briggul in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Amethyst Softshell

Dropped off the Amethyst Spireshell in Nazjatar

Archetype of Vigilance

Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis

Blackchasm Crawler

Found via Pet Battle in the Eternal Palance raid on LFR difficulty

Microlicid

Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis

Mudshell Conch

Pet Battle, Highmountain

Predatory Helicid

Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis

Prismatic Softshell

Purchasable in Nazjatar after reaching Revered with the Waveblade Ankoan

Rapana Whelk

Pet Battle, Dread Wastes

Rusty Snail

Pet Battle, Ashenvale

Scooter the Snail

Available from Orphan Matron Battlewail in Orgrimmar and Orphan Matron Nightingale in Stormwind City, but only during Children’s Week.

Shelly

Protoform Synthesis, Zereth Mortis

Shimmershell Snail

Pet Battle, Darkshore

Silkbead Snail

Pet Battles in Gorgrond, Spires of Arak, Talador, and the Jade Forest

Spireshell Snail

Pet Battle, Nazjatar

Zoom

Earned after helping Zoom with the snail race in Stonedark Grotto in Highmountain

These 15 snail pets will help you raise your reputation with Glimmerogg Racer in a pinch, although it’s important to keep in mind that you need to have each of these snails at level 25 in order for Briggul to offer you a reputation boost.

Assuming you have all 15 pets raised all the way up to level 25, you can earn up to 1,500 reputation with the faction, and even more if you have reputation boosters such as the Darkmoon Fair buff and Human Diplomacy racial active. Since it only takes 2800 reputation to earn Exalted with Glimmerogg Racer, these 15 snails can get you past the halfway point in your reputation grind.