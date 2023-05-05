How to adopt an orphan in World of Warcraft

Children’s Week is here in World of Warcraft, meaning players can adopt orphans and show them all the wonders Azeroth has to offer. Almost every activity and achievement that revolves around Children’s Week requires you to adopt an orphan.

After adopting that orphan, you’ll be able to summon them at any point throughout the week. If you bring them on a world tour and complete their personal questline, you’ll be rewarded with a collectable pet. There are eight available orphans to adopt across both the Alliance and Horde, but you can only adopt one orphan per character during each edition of Children’s Week.

Here’s how to get an orphan of your own during the Children’s Week event in WoW.

All orphan locations during WoW Children’s Week

In total, there are eight different orphans to adopt during WoW’s Children’s Week event. If the idea of collecting all of the event’s pets is something that appeals to you, you’ll likely have to visit these NPCs and complete their questlines multiple times on several different characters.

Alternatively, you could wait until next week’s edition of Children’s Week in order to carry on with your collecting process.

Horde orphans

Orc orphan : Obtainable from Orphan Matron Battlewail in the Drag in Orgrimmar

: Obtainable from Orphan Matron Battlewail in the Drag in Orgrimmar Blood Elf orphan: Obtainable from Orphan Matron Mercy in Shattrath’s Lower City

Obtainable from Orphan Matron Mercy in Shattrath’s Lower City Zandalari orphan: Obtainable from Caretaker Padae in Dazar’alor’s Grand Bazaar

Alliance orphans

Human orphan : Obtainable from Orphan Matron Nightingale in Cathedral Square in Stormwind City

: Obtainable from Orphan Matron Nightingale in Cathedral Square in Stormwind City Draenei orphan: Obtainable from Orphan Matron Mercy in Shattrath’s Lower City

Obtainable from Orphan Matron Mercy in Shattrath’s Lower City Kul Tiran orphan: Obtainable from Orphan Matron Westerson in the Proudmoore Barracks in Boralus

Neutral orphans

Oracle orphan: Obtainable from Orphan Matron Aria in the Eventide in Northrend Dalaran.

Obtainable from Orphan Matron Aria in the Eventide in Northrend Dalaran. Wolvar orphan: Obtainable from Orphan Matron Aria in the Eventide in Northrend Dalaran.

The two neutral orphans available to both factions are found in the Northrend (Crystalsong Forest) version of Dalaran. The NPC needed to obtain the Oracle orphan and Wolvar orphan will not be present in the Broken Isles version of the floating city.

Children’s Week will last in WoW until May 8. After that point, these NPCs will disappear and their quests won’t be completable again until next year’s version of the event.

This information was gathered on WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1, although much of it is relevant for WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, as well.