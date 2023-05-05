How to complete Bad Example in World of Warcraft

Bad Example is one of the five World of Warcraft achievements needed to complete the meta achievement For the Children, which awards players with the Matron or Patron title, depending on their character’s gender. These achievements are only available during the Children’s Week event, which is widely regarded by the WoW player base as one of the most difficult-to-complete world events, thanks to the grind-heavy nature of some achievements like Veteran Nanny and School of Hard Knocks.

Luckily, Bad Example is a far-from-difficult achievement to earn, although it can get a little tricky when trying to hunt down all of the items needed to finish it. The achievement asks you to eat a series of sweets while the orphan you take care of during Children’s Week is watching, and all of the sweets you’ll need to find are scattered across Azeroth. While some are available at the Auction House, others will have to be purchased from vendors.

Here are all of the sweet treats you’ll have to purchase (and eat) to earn the Bad Example achievement in WoW, as well as where you can buy them.

All sweets needed for Bad Example in WoW

Listed below are the seven desserts you’ll need to purchase in order to finish Bad Example. Some of the sweets you’ll need to acquire in order to get credit for Bad Example are sold by a Blood Elf vendor named Aimee, who stands in front of the bank in Dalaran. Since Aimee is present in both versions of Dalaran in Northrend and on the Broken Isles, it won’t matter how you acquire those treats, as long as you get them from her.

Delicious Chocolate Cake: Available on the Auction House or created with the Cooking profession.

Tasty Cupcake: Available on the Auction House or created with the Cooking profession.

Dalaran Brownie: Sold by Aimee in Dalaran

Dalaran Doughnut: Sold by Aimee in Dalaran

Red Velvet Cupcake: Sold by Aimee in Dalaran

Lovely Cake Slice: Sold by Aimee in Dalaran. You must right-click the Lovely Cake in your inventory after buying it, set it on the ground, then interact with it again to receive a slice.

Tigule's Strawberry Ice Cream: Sold by Emmithue Smalls in Stormwind City's Trade District and by Alowicious Czervik in Orgrimmar's Valley of Strength

Once you’ve acquired all of these sweets, eat them while your orphan is out, and you’ll get credit for the achievement.

Children’s Week lasts until May 8, so you only have a few days to earn this WoW achievement, as well as the others needed for the Children’s Week meta achievement.