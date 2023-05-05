How to get Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher in WoW Dragonflight

Gliimmerogg Timeshare Vouchers are a new form of currency introduced with WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 on May 2. The currency can be used to purchase a wide variety of crafting recipes, including Leatherworking patterns, Enchanting formulas, and Inscription techniques for some new Drakewatcher Manuscripts. But to get just one Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher, you’ll need to have a hefty supply of another currency: Barter Bricks.

Glimmerogg Timeshare Vouchers can be purchased from Ponzo in Loamm. He is located at coordinates [58.06, 53.84], and he’s going to be your go-to NPC for all things related to Barter Bricks in WoW Dragonflight.

Beyond a Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher, you can also speak to Ponzo to buy Profession Knowledge-yielding items, as well as the sought-after Boulder Hauler mount.

How many Barter Bricks do I need for one Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher?

One Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher costs 80 Barter Bricks, which can be obtained by completing daily quests and Sniffenseeking digs with the Loamm Niffen. Once you have 80 Barter Bricks, you’ll be able to purchase a Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher from Ponzo.

With the Glimmerogg Timeshare Voucher, you’ll be able to speak to any of the profession vendors in Loamm—most of whom are located on the upper level of the city near the main structure in its center—and purchase the profession-related item you’re looking for.