How to get Enchanted Shadowflame Crests in WoW Dragonflight

In Dragonflight Patch 10.1, a new currency system will replace Elemental Overflow and Valor, with players now hunting for Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. These come in different shapes and forms, and one of them is Enchanted Shadowflame Crest.

Regular Shadowflame Crests and Flightstones are used to upgrade the gear you collected by completing quests, Mythic+ dungeons, and raids, but Enchanted Shadowflame Crests are predominately used to upgrade your crafted gear. In total, you have three different Enchanted Shadowflame Crests and each of them upgrades your crafted gear to specific item levels.

So, here’s how you can get Enchanted Shadowflame Crests and upgrade your gear in Patch 10.1.

What are Enchanted Shadowflame Crests in Dragonflight?

Enchanted Shadowflame Crests are a special type of Shadowflame Crests that are solely used to upgrade your crafted gear. Essentially, they are the equivalent of Primal Infusion and Concentrated Primal Infusion from Dragonflight season one:

Enchanted Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 395-408

: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 395-408 Enchanted Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest : Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 424-437

: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 424-437 Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest: Used to upgrade your crafted gear up to levels 434-447

Unlike Primal Infusion and Concentrated Primal Infusion, which were obtained by maxing out your Renown with factions on the Dragon Isles or by combining Primal Chaos and Primal Focus, Enchanted Shadowflame Crests can only be crafted by Enchanters that have the recipe. So, if you’re not an Enchanter yourself, you’ll need to order them via Crafting Orders in Valdrakken.

How to get Enchanted Shadowflame Crest recipes in Dragonflight?

All Enchanted Shadowflame Crest recipes are Binds-when-Picked. So, you won’t find them on auction houses selling for obscenely high amounts of gold. Instead, you’ll need to head to Zaralek Cavern yourself and open treasure chests, defeat rare bosses, and hope you’re one of the lucky ones. Although the recipes can drop from any rare treasure chest in Zaralek Cavern, it’s worth noting the drop rate chance is not that high and you’ll have quite a grind ahead of you.

How to get Enchanted Shadowflame Crests in Dragonflight?

Once you got the recipe or set your heart to craft a new shiny weapon in Dragonflight season two, you need to head to Crafting Orders and order the item. Here are the materials you’ll need and the item levels of all upgrades: