Where to find Briggul in WoW Dragonflight

Zaralek Cavern is one of the more intricate and loaded zones introduced to WoW Dragonflight in recent memory, largely because of all of the NPCs and interactable characters you need to get familiar with to get the most out of the zone.

For the mount collectors out there, Briggul will certainly be on your radar since he’s the keeper of a secret faction called Glimmerogg Racer, which is also the key to getting one of WoW Patch 10.1’s new mounts.

Here’s where you can find Briggul and start your journey toward adding Big Slick in the City to your mount collection.

Where is Briggul in Zaralek Cavern?

Briggul can be found in southern Zaralek Cavern in the subregion of the zone called Glimmerogg at coordinates 44, 80. The city of Glimmerogg is home to the Cavern’s Drogbar, a race of troll-like creatures who haven’t been this heavily involved in WoW’s story since the Legion expansion.

Briggul is the NPC you need to interact with to start the daily chain of quests that will eventually allow you to unlock the coveted snail mount: Big Slick in the City. He’s also the quest-giver for the quest Snail Mail, which requires you to painstakingly travel across Zaralek Cavern on a snail mount at a ridiculously slow pace.

After completing the introductory Glimmerogg questline that starts with “TICKET: Glimmerogg Games,” you’ll be able to unlock the city’s activities, including Briggul’s daily quests.