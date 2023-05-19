Best food and flasks in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

The best food and flasks to bring to your Mythic+ dungeons and raids.

If you plan on doing competitive World of Warcraft Dragonflight content, you first need gears and enchants and a supply of various pots, food buffs, and flasks.

Food and flasks are extremely important to have at hand because they drastically increase your primary stats and can bless you with strong bonus effects. But, in most cases, you want your food and flasks for a primary stat boost.

If you’re lost in the sea of food and flasks available at the auction house, here are the best consumables you should always have in your bags, especially when pushing your limits in Mythic+ dungeons and raids.

Best food buffs in Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Your first option for food should always be the Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak or Hoard of Draconic Delicacies since they will award you 76 primary stat once well-fed. But these feasts are rather expensive on the auction house and you can easily replace them with the cheaper Fated Fortune Cookies or Deviously Deviled Eggs that will also increase your primary stat by 76.

If you don’t want Fated Fortune Cookies or Deviously Deviled Eggs, you can opt for double buff food. Added in Dragonflight, this type of food gives you two secondary stats. Carefully study your secondary stats and select the food that complements your class the best:

Aromatic Seafood Platter – 21 Haste and Versatility

Feisty Fish Sticks – 21 Haste and Critical Strike

Great Cerulean Sea – 21 Versatility and Mastery

Revenge, Served Cold – 21 Critical Strike and Versatility

Sizzling Seafood Medley – 21 Haste and Mastery

Thousandbone Tongueslicer – 21 Critical Strike and Mastery

Best flasks in Dragonflight Patch 10.1

The best possible flasks, or phials, you can get from the auction house are Phial of Tepid Versatility and Phial of Elemental Chaos. These two flasks can be used no matter if you’re a DPS, healer, or tank in both raids and Mythic+ dungeons.

While Phial of Tepid Versatility will increase your Versatility and therefore your damage, healing, and reduce the damage taken, Phial of Elemental Chaos will proc every so often and grant you a secondary stat increase for a couple of seconds.

You can also opt for other flasks in Dragonflight, but most of them will, in addition to stat boost, have an adverse effect. For example, the Iced Phial of Corrupting Rage will grant you 948 Critical Strike, but you’ll suffer Nature damage in return.

It’s advised to stick to either Phial of Tepid Versatility or Phial of Elemental Chaos, especially if you’re just a beginner.

