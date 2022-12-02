Best places to farm Resilient Leather in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has completely reworked several long-standing mechanics in Blizzard’s beloved MMO, including class skill trees, player UI, and most notably the professions system. Though professions have seen sweeping changes, the core element of collecting materials in order to craft items has remained the same.

Along with various new zones and content, the Dragon Isles has also brought countless new crafting materials for its multitude of vocations to use. For leatherworkers, resilient leather is a key component necessary to create over 61 different recipes. Unlike other components, such as Awakened Order, resilient leather is not used across multiple different professions and strictly relates to leatherworkers.

Compared to other, rarer materials, resilient leather is relatively easy to obtain, so you won’t have to break the bank on the auction house to obtain this material. If are looking to gather a mass of resilient leather to further your crafting adventure, look no further.

Best spots to farm Resilient Leather in WoW Dragonflight

Resilient Leather, as with most leatherworking materials in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, can primarily be found by slaying and skinning mobs as drops. There are two primary locations where you can loot resilient leather very quickly.

The first location is by the Timberstep Outpost in the Ohn’ahran Plains to the Northeast of the zone, just after entering from the Waking Shores. This particular area always has at least three Ravenous Rockfang mobs nearby, which can drop Resilient Leather. This mob also respawns incredibly fast, so you can use this area to gather up the component very quickly in relatively little time.

Other mobs, including Grazing Bruffalons, Bruffalon Calfs, Bruffalon Bulls, and Santuft Bakars around the area can also drop Resilient Leather. If you find yourself in the area whether for a quest or for leather hunting, this is a prime spot.

The second location is by Camp Nowhere in the Azure Span in the southeast of the zone. Near the camp are Wildwater Ottuks and Wild Crystalspines which are easy to kill and drop Resilient Leather. There will also be several other wildlife species, including bears, goats, and mammoths around the area which will also drop the leatherworking component.