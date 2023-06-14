Best Demonology Warlock talents and build in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Demonology Warlock has always been a decently strong DPS specialization in World of Warcraft. But in Dragonflight Patch 10.1, it’s become one of the best options available for raiders and Mythic+ players. The new patch that went live in May has seen Warlocks rise to the top of the DPS table, with Demonology in particular being a strong choice for raiders. In nearly every Aberrus encounter, Demonology Warlock is a viable option.

With a new tier set bonus and a set of buffs coming into the patch, Demonology saw a significant increase in both power and popularity. Steadily through the lifecycle of Aberrus and the new Mythic+ season, it sits near the top as one of the game’s best ranged DPS classes.

If you’ve been compelled by the sudden rise of Demonology Warlock and are looking to get in on the action, here’s everything you need to know on your road to becoming a master of demons in WoW, including your best talents, gear, and secondary stats.

Best Demonology Warlock talents in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

These Demonology Warlock talents are particularly strong in single-target scenarios. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Demonology Warlock is an extremely talent-focused spec as almost all of the strongest abilities in the spec’s toolkits can be found deep in the talent tree. Picking the right or wrong talents can effectively make or break the spec. Particularly, the combination of two active abilities—Nether Portal and Summon Demonic Tyrant—are your biggest cooldowns, while passive talents like Inquisitor’s Gaze and Grimoire of Synergy are must-have picks.

The build shown above is focused mainly on single-target damage, but talents like Implosion and Pact of the Imp Mother can be selected to increase your multi-target throughput. Still, with how much sustained damage Demonology does throughout the course of encounters, you’ll have little trouble ripping through bosses and packs of mobs alike.

Talent build import string: BoQA+63P9mnDJYMkogOeTUhr8CIJRSCkmCRaJJhUCAAAAAKRSSCCkEJkDkiWSSOABAAAAAAJ

Demonology Warlock stat priority

Demonology Warlocks will want to prioritize their stats in this order: Haste > Mastery > Critical Strike > Versatility.

Haste is the best stat available for Demonology as it will allow you to cast all of your core spells at a faster rate with a reduced cooldown. Haste is your most desirable stat by far since it will cause abilities like Shadow Bolt and Hand of Gul’Dan to be cast extremely effectively, while it will also boost the Attack Speed of your summoned demons.

Mastery is a close second as Demonology Warlocks should be finding a way to keep it just as prioritized as Haste. Demonology Warlocks’ unique Mastery effect is a flat damage increase that’s applied to all of your demons, and since you’ll always have an army of demons attacking your target, you’ll want to give them as much of a boost as you can.

Best Demonology Warlock trinkets and rings in Dragonflight season two

Trinkets are the heart and soul of a build, and Demonology Warlock can transform into a serious DPS threat with the right trinkets. The two best trinkets you can add to your build will be Igneous Flowstone and Neltharion’s Call to Dominance, both of which drop in Aberrus. Neither of those two items has an active effect attached to it, meaning you can focus on your rotation while your trinkets pump out extra damage passively.

Related: How to complete the Catalyst’s Boon quest and unlock Revival Catalyst in WoW Dragonflight

When filling out your build with rings, you should be prioritizing anything that boosts your Haste and Mastery. Many of the best rings for Demonology Warlocks come from Mythic+ dungeons, with the Loop of Vitriolic Intent and Loop of Pulsing Veins being the best options at your disposal.

Best gems, potions, and consumables for Demonology Warlock

Demonology Warlocks should have one of their gem slots filled with a Fierce Illimited Diamond, which gives Intellect and Haste. You can only have one Illimited Diamond in your build, although it’s important to get one above all other gems to maximize your stats. Beyond the Illimited Diamond, you’ll want to fill up the rest of your sockets with a combination of Keen Ysemerald and Keen Neltharite, which give Mastery and Haste each.

Related: All gems and how to get them in WoW Dragonflight

Your go-to potion will be the Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power, while the flask you should always be using is the Phial of Elemental Chaos. As is the case with every other spec in the game, the Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak is your best food option as a Demonology Warlock.

About the author