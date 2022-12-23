World of Warcraft Dragonflight has completely reworked WoW’s profession function. Comparable to traditional classes, professions in Dragonflight encourages players to choose specializations, increase stats, and fill out talent trees.
Jewelcrafting is one of the most profitable and useful professions in World of Warcraft, capable of being a steady stream of gold and gear upgrades. Dragonflight has brought countless new, rare reagents for players to craft end-game worthy items, including various different forms of gems.
Below are all the gems added to World of Warcraft in Dragonflight, as well as how to obtain these gems.
All new gems in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Diamonds
|Item Name
|Source
|Fierce Illimited Diamond
|Faceting + Air (40)
|Skillful Illmited Diamond
|Faceting + Earth (40)
|Inscribed Illimited Diamond
|Faceting + Fire (40)
|Resplendent Illimited Diamond
|Faceting + Frost (40)
Ysemeralds
|Item Name
|Source
|Quick Ysemerald
|Faceting + Air (20)
|Keen Ysemerald
|Renown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr
|Crafty Ysemerald
|Faceting + Fire (20)
|Energized Ysemerald
|Renown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr
Neltharite
|Item Name
|Source
|Keen Neltharite
|Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
|Fractured Neltharite
|Faceting + Earth (20)
|Sensei’s Neltharite
|Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
|Zen Neltharite
|Faceting + Frost (10)
Alexstraszite
|Item Name
|Source
|Craft Alexstraszite
|Faceting + Air (10)
|Sensei’s Alexstraszite
|Renown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr
|Deadly Alexstraszite
|Faceting + Fire (20)
|Radiant Alexstraszite
|Reputation Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr
Malygite
|Item Name
|Source
|Energized Malygite
|Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
|Zen Malygite
|Faceting + Earth (10)
|Radiant Malygite
|Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
|Stormy Malygite
|Faceting + Frost (20)
Nozdorite
|Item Name
|Source
|Forceful Nozdorite
|Profession Trainer
|Puissant Nozdorite
|Profession Trainer
|Jagged Nozdorite
|Profession Trainer
|Steady Nozdorite
|Profession Trainer