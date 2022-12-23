How to get all of the gems in WoW Dragonflight

All new gems, listed.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has completely reworked WoW’s profession function. Comparable to traditional classes, professions in Dragonflight encourages players to choose specializations, increase stats, and fill out talent trees.

Jewelcrafting is one of the most profitable and useful professions in World of Warcraft, capable of being a steady stream of gold and gear upgrades. Dragonflight has brought countless new, rare reagents for players to craft end-game worthy items, including various different forms of gems.

Below are all the gems added to World of Warcraft in Dragonflight, as well as how to obtain these gems.

All new gems in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Diamonds

Item NameSource
Fierce Illimited DiamondFaceting + Air (40)
Skillful Illmited DiamondFaceting + Earth (40)
Inscribed Illimited DiamondFaceting + Fire (40)
Resplendent Illimited DiamondFaceting + Frost (40)

Ysemeralds

Item NameSource
Quick YsemeraldFaceting + Air (20)
Keen YsemeraldRenown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr
Crafty YsemeraldFaceting + Fire (20)
Energized YsemeraldRenown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr

Neltharite

Item NameSource
Keen NelthariteRenown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
Fractured NelthariteFaceting + Earth (20)
Sensei’s NelthariteRenown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
Zen NelthariteFaceting + Frost (10)

Alexstraszite

Item NameSource
Craft AlexstrasziteFaceting + Air (10)
Sensei’s AlexstrasziteRenown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr
Deadly AlexstrasziteFaceting + Fire (20)
Radiant AlexstrasziteReputation Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr

Malygite

Item NameSource
Energized MalygiteRenown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
Zen MalygiteFaceting + Earth (10)
Radiant MalygiteRenown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition
Stormy MalygiteFaceting + Frost (20)

Nozdorite

Item NameSource
Forceful NozdoriteProfession Trainer
Puissant NozdoriteProfession Trainer
Jagged NozdoriteProfession Trainer
Steady NozdoriteProfession Trainer