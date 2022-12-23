World of Warcraft Dragonflight has completely reworked WoW’s profession function. Comparable to traditional classes, professions in Dragonflight encourages players to choose specializations, increase stats, and fill out talent trees.

Jewelcrafting is one of the most profitable and useful professions in World of Warcraft, capable of being a steady stream of gold and gear upgrades. Dragonflight has brought countless new, rare reagents for players to craft end-game worthy items, including various different forms of gems.

Below are all the gems added to World of Warcraft in Dragonflight, as well as how to obtain these gems.

All new gems in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Diamonds

Item Name Source Fierce Illimited Diamond Faceting + Air (40) Skillful Illmited Diamond Faceting + Earth (40) Inscribed Illimited Diamond Faceting + Fire (40) Resplendent Illimited Diamond Faceting + Frost (40)

Ysemeralds

Item Name Source Quick Ysemerald Faceting + Air (20) Keen Ysemerald Renown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr Crafty Ysemerald Faceting + Fire (20) Energized Ysemerald Renown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr

Neltharite

Item Name Source Keen Neltharite Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition Fractured Neltharite Faceting + Earth (20) Sensei’s Neltharite Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition Zen Neltharite Faceting + Frost (10)

Alexstraszite

Item Name Source Craft Alexstraszite Faceting + Air (10) Sensei’s Alexstraszite Renown Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr Deadly Alexstraszite Faceting + Fire (20) Radiant Alexstraszite Reputation Level 10 with Iskaara Tuskarr

Malygite

Item Name Source Energized Malygite Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition Zen Malygite Faceting + Earth (10) Radiant Malygite Renown Level 9 with Dragonscale Expedition Stormy Malygite Faceting + Frost (20)

Nozdorite