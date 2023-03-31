Although World of Warcraft is magical on its own, the real magic actually begins when you pair it with friends and laughter. Blizzard Entertainment already knows this secret and that’s why the Recruit-A-Friend feature exists. Designed to reward both veteran and newcomer or returning players, Recruit-A-Friend encourages players to explore the world of Azeroth with one another, complete dungeons, or even go their own separate ways.

Nonetheless, you’ll still get your rewards, even if your calling is different. In Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, Blizzard made changes to the system, filling it up to the top with new rewards and making the whole process more straightforward.

If you’re considering making a return to WoW or you’re not sure if you should talk your friend into starting, here’s everything you need to know about the Recruit-A-Friend program, including all the rewards you can unlock.

How to recruit a friend in WoW Dragonflight

In Dragonflight, the Recruit-A-Friend feature has been made simple. You can just open your Friends window and under the Recruit-A-Friend tab, you’ll find the option to recruit. After the changes made to the system, you can generate a custom link you can send to your friends. Each link can be used by up to four people and you can get a new link every 30 days.

What can you do with your recruited friends in WoW Dragonflight

Once you recruit a friend or a friend recruits you, you’ll develop a special bond and you’ll be able to summon each other every 30 minutes. You can also use the Party Sync feature to be in the same quest state and phase. But that’s not all. You’ll also have the option to replay a quest if you want to give your friend a helping hand.

All new Recruit-A-Friend rewards in WoW Dragonflight

And now for the sweet part. You can simultaneously recruit up to 10 friends and each time one of your friends buys game time, you’ll make a progress to your next reward. The reward table looks like this:

Volatile Self-Driving Toolbox — Teaches you how to summon and dismiss this companion. (Reward for one month)

Shredderizing Glove — Cosmetic fist weapon not recommended for those whose love language is physical touch. (Reward for two months)

Sappy Buddy — A cosmetic buddy that goes where you go; be very wary of making them emotional. (Reward for three months)

30 days of game time (Reward for four months)

S.C.A.N.N.E.R. Mk3 — You won’t just be cool with the Scanning Contraption Armed with Nightsight, Neuro-reading, and Encasing Reticle, you’ll look cool too. (Reward for five months)

Rocket Shredder 9001 — Way better than 9000, by one because you can bring along your plus one. Teaches you how to summon this mount. This mount changes depending on your Riding skill and location. (Reward for six months)

Once you complete the six-month program, you’ll get 30 days of game time for every three months your recruits subscribe. For each recruit, you can get up to 12 months of game time. Remember, you need to have active game time to be able to claim the rewards.