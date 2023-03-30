Here are 5 essential WoW: Dragonflight addons to help you time every Mythic+ key

Addons are practically mandatory for any World of Warcraft player, but if you’re going to be playing the game at or near its highest level, you’ll need a flurry of addons to make your experience as smooth as possible. While almost every WoW player can justify exactly why they have so many addons, there are other addons that stand well above the rest and deserve a place in every player’s profile.

For Mythic+ players, addons are essential since they make the experience of running keys and pushing rating much easier. Playing the game completely raw without any assistance from addons makes the Mythic+ experience far more challenging than it already is. Certain addons can provide timers, details, and breakdowns of encounters, making the game much more streamlined than it normally is without any extra additions.

Here are five easily accessible addons that you can add to your WoW profile in an effort to make your Mythic+ dungeon runs as smooth as they can be.

Angry Keystones

Angry Keystones is an addon that makes your Mythic+ runs more detailed. The addon transforms your timer to give you a detailed breakdown of how much time you’ll need to upgrade your keystone by two or three levels upon completion of a run. It also changes your Enemy Forces bar to include detailed percentage points to the nearest one-hundredth of a percentage point. These additions can paint a full picture for any group looking to optimize their route down to the very last enemy.

Mythic Dungeon Tools

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment, Mythic Dungeon Tools

Mythic Dungeon Tools allows you to head to the drawing board and craft the perfect route for any dungeon before zoning into it. You can design all of your group’s pulls and timing windows in MDT or can share other players’ routes (like the ones that the pros run) and apply them to your key. Each MDT “string” can be exported, and if your group is extremely dedicated, you can use this addon to study each dungeon’s most optimal route.

WeakAuras

WeakAuraus allows you to create addons inside of addons, making it one of the most valuable and customizable additions you can bring to your UI. WeakAuras allows players to create and share specific warnings, commands, and timers that can be applied to your UI under specific conditions, making certain dungeons, boss encounters, and open-world experiences far more convenient.

Details!

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment, Details!

While every WoW player loves to look at the damage meters that Details! provides, it’s even more of a valuable resource when it comes to analyzing your damage and understanding your character’s strongest sources of DPS. Details! allows you to break down your total DPS in segments (either by individual fights or dungeon runs), and understand where your damage is really coming from. If you want to compare the effectiveness of certain trinkets, abilities, or talent builds, Details! will help you paint a clear picture.

Altoholic

Although this addon is more of a niche selection for Mythic+ players, it’s a valuable tool for players who have an army of alts and need to keep track of all of them. Altoholic paints a clear and simplified picture of your alts’ current keystones, their Mythic+ rating, and what items will be waiting for them in the next Great Vault, keeping you from having to log in and out of each character when you want a glimpse of information regarding another character.