World of Warcraft Dragonflight Mythic Dungeon International Group C scores and results

Four of the eight spots for the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Mythic Dungeon Internal season one Global Finals are reserved, with two more spots getting solidified this weekend as the final group plays out.

Group C action spans today through Sunday, with the No. 2 overall seeded team after Time Trials, Monka, sitting as the favorite to win the double-elimination tournament.

The weekend’s competition features a $30,000 prize pool with head-to-head matches being best-of-three until the Group C Finals which will be best-of-five.

All MDI competition will take place on the official Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels with broadcasts starting at 12pm CT each day. The top two teams will join the Global Finals that are set to take place from March 13 through April 2. The four teams already in the event are Echo, Sloth, Perplexed, and Donuts. After this weekend, The Last Stand tournament will give the teams that didn’t qualify one final opportunity to take the remaining two open spots in the Global Finals.

Here are the teams competing this weekend for their share of $30,000 and a spot in the Global Finals along with their corresponding seeding following Time Trials:

Monka (2)

Cheese (5)

Thunderstruck (8)

Thundered (11)

Bone Buds (14)

MMDT (17)

Breaker (20)

Dismissed (23)

This piece will be updated throughout the weekend with results and scores as they become available.