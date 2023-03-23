Fastest classes to level with in World of Warcraft

Leveling in World of Warcraft can be among the most soothing activities in the game. Roaming through Azeroth and gaining levels at a respectable pace is always a fun time. However, if you’re looking to speed-level and bring a new alt to max level as quickly as possible, there are certain strategies that you can take advantage of.

Perhaps the most clear-cut way to level quickly is by selecting a class that is incredibly efficient at leveling.

Some classes are just better at gaining levels quickly in comparison to others, mostly because of their ability to tag mobs and burn down enemies in large groups. Classes with good mobility are also classified as “strong levelers” due to their ability to get from Point A to Point B as fast as possible when completing quest objectives.

If you’re looking for a quick class to level all the way up to the pinnacle of WoW, here are some of the best options at your disposal.

Hunter

Best leveling spec: Beast Mastery

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Hunters have always been among WoW’s fastest levelers, mostly because of how they’re able to tag mobs from afar with auto-attacks and spells while also being able to direct all of the aggro they take onto their pets. Leveling with a Hunter is one of the simplest things you can do in WoW, as you’ll rarely have to use any defensive abilities to keep yourself alive, and the damage you’ll deal to low-level mobs will be through the roof.

Monk

Best leveling spec: Windwalker

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Monks are among the easiest and quickest classes to level in WoW, partly due to their immense amount of self-healing and area-of-effect spells, which allow them to take on plenty of enemies at once and cleave them down, all while barely taking any damage. Monks, particularly Windwalkers, are incredibly efficient at dealing damage while leveling, in addition to covering ground quickly thanks to their plethora of mobility spells.

Mage

Best leveling spec: Frost

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mages are WoW’s iconic spellcasting class, and thanks to AoE spells like Blizzard, Ice Nova, and Frozen Orb, Frost Mages are specifically strong when it comes to completing quests quickly and taking down large groups of mobs while leveling in the open world. Once you get to the midsection of the leveling experience and all of your core talents are unlocked, the back half of your questing journey will go by quickly, all while adequately preparing you for endgame content.

Priest

Best leveling spec: Shadow

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Priests can effectively level quickly through world content and dungeons, as their consistent damage and healing throughput is among the best in the game.

Shadow Priests, in particular, can combine their damage-over-time spells with self-preservation abilities to bring countless mobs into one specific area and watch them all die one after the next, all while remaining topped off at 100 percent health.