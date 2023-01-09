Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘IE’

When you don't know what to guess next, we can help you.

Wordle is an easy game to learn, but difficult to master. It is common to need help to finish the daily challenge.

Many players are looking for good words to start guessing in Wordle. The main answers found are words that contain many vowels, such as “AUDIO” or “ADIEU”, as they almost always guarantee at least one yellow vowel as a hint.

But there is also the possibility of choosing a word that contains many common letters, without being restricted to vowels. Words like “SLATE” and “CRATE” have some of these common letters. Using them, it is possible to test the other vowels in other attempts.

If you’ve used your first few tries and only found that the correct answer has “IE” at the end, here’s a list of words ending with “IE” to help you come up with the correct answer.

Five-letter words ending in ‘IE’ to try on Wordle