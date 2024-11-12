‘Waste maker, in a proverb’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever made a rash decision that ultimately had a severe impact on your life? I have. Every time I see a family tub of ice cream in the supermarket. I end up having a sore throat after finishing it in a day. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Waste maker, in a proverb,” asks you to find a proverb that warns everyone about making quick decisions.

‘Waste maker, in a proverb’ NYT Nov. 12 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Don’t rush it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is something you might do when trying to beat the clock or meet a tight deadline.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to five down in the Nov. 12 New York Times Mini Crossword is “HASTE.” The complete proverb “Haste makes waste,” refers to the word haste, which means quickly or with urgency, often without proper care or thought. It suggests that when people act in haste, they are more likely to make mistakes, wasting time, effort, or resources.

DID YOU KNOW? The idea of avoiding rash decisions appears in ancient Greek literature, including works by Hesiod and Aesop, who emphasized the value of patience and careful planning.

‘Waste maker, in a proverb’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Going into today’s NYT Crossword, I wasn’t completely sure about the proverb, so I had to look it up, and it makes perfect sense. Hasty decisions hardly yield any good outcomes as they’re not well thought-out. If you’re familiar with old proverbs and the virtue of patience, this crossword clue would be right up your alley. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 12) answers

Across

1A Make very thirsty — PARCH

Make very thirsty 6A Greeting from someone wearing a lei and Hawaiian shirt — ALOHA

Greeting from someone wearing a lei and Hawaiian shirt 7A Gives up, as a territory — CEDES

Gives up, as a territory 8A Standing up straight — ERECT

Standing up straight 9A Add firewood to — STOKE

Down

1D Walks nervously back and forth — PACES

Walks nervously back and forth 2D Like a hungry dog waiting for leftover food scraps, say — ALERT

Like a hungry dog waiting for leftover food scraps, say 3D Event in which cowboy boots are worn — RODEO

Event in which cowboy boots are worn 4D “___, please” (post-dining request) — CHECK

“___, please” (post-dining request) 5D Waste maker, in a proverb — HASTE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a mental maze, you can always turn to the LA Times and Washington Post to help guide you through. You can also flex your brain muscles with the Strands and Spelling Bee and improve your vocabulary.

