Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the waste maker, in a proverb clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Waste maker, in a proverb’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

All you need to know about solving the “Waste maker, in a proverb” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 05:58 am

Have you ever made a rash decision that ultimately had a severe impact on your life? I have. Every time I see a family tub of ice cream in the supermarket. I end up having a sore throat after finishing it in a day. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Waste maker, in a proverb,” asks you to find a proverb that warns everyone about making quick decisions.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues have you stuck, our hints and answers will help you complete the word game without any problem.

‘Waste maker, in a proverb’ NYT Nov. 12 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the waste maker, in a proverb clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Don’t rush it! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something you might do when trying to beat the clock or meet a tight deadline.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is something you might do when you’re in a rush.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “H.”
  • Hint 4: The solution means the opposite of slow, often leading to mistakes. 

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to five down in the Nov. 12 New York Times Mini Crossword is “HASTE.” The complete proverb “Haste makes waste,” refers to the word haste, which means quickly or with urgency, often without proper care or thought. It suggests that when people act in haste, they are more likely to make mistakes, wasting time, effort, or resources.

DID YOU KNOW?

The idea of avoiding rash decisions appears in ancient Greek literature, including works by Hesiod and Aesop, who emphasized the value of patience and careful planning.

‘Waste maker, in a proverb’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Going into today’s NYT Crossword, I wasn’t completely sure about the proverb, so I had to look it up, and it makes perfect sense. Hasty decisions hardly yield any good outcomes as they’re not well thought-out. If you’re familiar with old proverbs and the virtue of patience, this crossword clue would be right up your alley. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 12) answers

Across

  • 1A Make very thirsty — PARCH
  • 6A Greeting from someone wearing a lei and Hawaiian shirt — ALOHA
  • 7A Gives up, as a territory — CEDES
  • 8A Standing up straight — ERECT
  • 9A Add firewood to — STOKE

Down

  • 1D Walks nervously back and forth — PACES
  • 2D Like a hungry dog waiting for leftover food scraps, say — ALERT
  • 3D Event in which cowboy boots are worn — RODEO
  • 4D “___, please” (post-dining request) — CHECK
  • 5D Waste maker, in a proverb — HASTE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a mental maze, you can always turn to the LA Times and Washington Post to help guide you through. You can also flex your brain muscles with the Strands and Spelling Bee and improve your vocabulary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube