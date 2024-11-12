‘Gives up, as a territory’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Are you familiar with famous treaties leading to the independence of different countries? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Gives up, as a territory,” tests your knowledge of a formal term used to give away a territory.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues have you stuck, our hints and answers will help you complete the word game without any problem.

‘Gives up, as a territory’ NYT Nov. 12 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Surrender! Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Nov. 12 New York Times Mini Crossword is “CEDES.” The term cedes means to formally give up or surrender something. It is used in the context of territories or rights being transferred from one country or entity to another. The clues’ gives up part also refers to this formal action of relinquishing control over a territory.

DID YOU KNOW? In the Treaty of Paris (1783), Britain ceded its control over the American colonies, recognizing the independence of the United States.

‘Gives up, as a territory’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Giving up control is a clear synonym for the word concede, but it becomes quite formal when it comes to territories and countries. That is where the word cede comes into play, which is used in formal situations to lose control of a particular place. If you’re a history buff, you might already be familiar with the answer. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 12) answers

Across

1A Make very thirsty — PARCH

Make very thirsty 6A Greeting from someone wearing a lei and Hawaiian shirt — ALOHA

Greeting from someone wearing a lei and Hawaiian shirt 7A Gives up, as a territory — CEDES

Gives up, as a territory 8A Standing up straight — ERECT

Standing up straight 9A Add firewood to — STOKE

Down

1D Walks nervously back and forth — PACES

Walks nervously back and forth 2D Like a hungry dog waiting for leftover food scraps, say — ALERT

Like a hungry dog waiting for leftover food scraps, say 3D Event in which cowboy boots are worn — RODEO

Event in which cowboy boots are worn 4D “___, please” (post-dining request) — CHECK

“___, please” (post-dining request) 5D Waste maker, in a proverb — HASTE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are getting under your skin, you can play the LA Times and Washington Post to help you flex those puzzle muscles. You can try something more relaxing and fun to solve, like the Strands and Spelling Bee, which are also great alternatives.

