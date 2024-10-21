‘Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re having trouble with today’s New York Times Mini Crossword, particularly with the clue “Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot),” we’ve got some hints to help you out.
“Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 21) clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It begins with a “B.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “N.”
- Hint 3: It contains two vowels.
- Hint 4: They’re commonly found baked in tomato sauce.
The answer to the “Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)” clue in the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “BEAN.” Cats’ and dogs’ toes are often referred to as toe beans due to their cute size and squishiness.
All clues and answers from the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A Toe — (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) — BEAN
- 5A Tummy — BELLY
- 6A Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love — LILAC
- 7A Matures, as cheese — AGES
- 8A Feathery farm female — HEN
Down
- 1D “Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — BEIGE
- 2D Comedian DeGeneres — ELLEN
- 3D “‘Tis a pity!” — ALAS
- 4D Home o’ MoMA — NYC
- 5D Just kinda meh — BLAH
How difficult was the “Toe “_ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)” clue?
I found this particular clue really easy, although I am the sort of goof who actively refers to my dog’s toes as “Toe beans.” Anyone without a pet or someone who isn’t as active on social media or with modern slang may have found this harder. As a result, I’m rating this clue two out of five.
Published: Oct 21, 2024 03:34 am