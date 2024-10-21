‘Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re having trouble with today’s New York Times Mini Crossword, particularly with the clue “Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot),” we’ve got some hints to help you out.

Meow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with a “B.”

Hint 2: It ends with an "N."

Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

Hint 4: They're commonly found baked in tomato sauce.

The answer to the “Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)” clue in the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “BEAN.” Cats’ and dogs’ toes are often referred to as toe beans due to their cute size and squishiness.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Toe — (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) — BEAN

Toe — (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) — 5A Tummy — BELLY

Tummy — 6A Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love — LILAC

Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love — 7A Matures, as cheese — AGES

Matures, as cheese — 8A Feathery farm female — HEN

Down

1D “Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — BEIGE

“Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — 2D Comedian DeGeneres — ELLEN

Comedian DeGeneres — 3D “‘Tis a pity!” — ALAS

“‘Tis a pity!” — 4D Home o’ MoMA — NYC

Home o’ MoMA — 5D Just kinda meh — BLAH

I found this particular clue really easy, although I am the sort of goof who actively refers to my dog’s toes as “Toe beans.” Anyone without a pet or someone who isn’t as active on social media or with modern slang may have found this harder. As a result, I’m rating this clue two out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you still want to give your brain a workout, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are great ways to test yourself on a Monday morning. If you’d rather try some more Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

