‘Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If your progress in today's New York Times Mini Crossword has come to a halt, we've got some hints to help.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 21, 2024 03:34 am

If you’re having trouble with today’s New York Times Mini Crossword, particularly with the clue “Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot),” we’ve got some hints to help you out.

“Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 21) clue hints and answers

A blank crossword puzzle in the New York Times with a clue highlighted.
Meow. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with a “B.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “N.”
  • Hint 3: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 4: They’re commonly found baked in tomato sauce.

The answer to the “Toe _ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)” clue in the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “BEAN.” Cats’ and dogs’ toes are often referred to as toe beans due to their cute size and squishiness.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Toe — (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) — BEAN
  • 5A Tummy — BELLY
  • 6A Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love — LILAC
  • 7A Matures, as cheese — AGES
  • 8A Feathery farm female — HEN

Down

  • 1D “Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — BEIGE
  • 2D Comedian DeGeneres — ELLEN
  • 3D “‘Tis a pity!” — ALAS
  • 4D Home o’ MoMANYC
  • 5D Just kinda meh — BLAH

How difficult was the “Toe “_ (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot)” clue?

I found this particular clue really easy, although I am the sort of goof who actively refers to my dog’s toes as “Toe beans.” Anyone without a pet or someone who isn’t as active on social media or with modern slang may have found this harder. As a result, I’m rating this clue two out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you still want to give your brain a workout,  the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are great ways to test yourself on a Monday morning. If you’d rather try some more Mini Crosswords, head to the  LA Times and Washington Post.

