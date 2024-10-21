‘Home o’ MoMA’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re trying to work through the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle but have stumbled over the clue “Home o’ MoMA,” we’re here to help.

“Home o’ MoMA” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 21) clue hints and answers

Work it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “N.”

It begins with an “N.” Hint 2: It ends with a “C.”

It ends with a “C.” Hint 3: It contains no vowels.

It contains no vowels. Hint 4: It’s an abbreviation for a city that never sleeps.

The answer to the “Home o’ MoMA” clue in the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “NYC.” MoMA is the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan, so its “home” is in New York City—or NYC for short.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Toe — (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) — BEAN

Toe — (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) — 5A Tummy — BELLY

Tummy — 6A Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love — LILAC

Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love — 7A Matures, as cheese — AGES

Matures, as cheese — 8A Feathery farm female — HEN

Down

1D “Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — BEIGE

“Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — 2D Comedian DeGeneres — ELLEN

Comedian DeGeneres — 3D “‘Tis a pity!” — ALAS

“‘Tis a pity!” — 4D Home o’ MoMA — NYC

Home o’ MoMA — 5D Just kinda meh — BLAH

How difficult was the “Home o’ MoMA’ clue?

I know next to nothing about art, especially the modern kind, and I’ve never been to New York City, so this clue flew right over my head. It was only when I worked out some of the other answers on the board that I was able to take a punt and guess correctly. Therefore, I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

