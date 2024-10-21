‘Home o’ MoMA’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re trying to work through the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle but have stumbled over the clue “Home o’ MoMA,” we’re here to help.
“Home o’ MoMA” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 21) clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It begins with an “N.”
- Hint 2: It ends with a “C.”
- Hint 3: It contains no vowels.
- Hint 4: It’s an abbreviation for a city that never sleeps.
The answer to the “Home o’ MoMA” clue in the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “NYC.” MoMA is the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan, so its “home” is in New York City—or NYC for short.
All clues and answers from the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A Toe — (goofy term for a pad on a cat’s foot) — BEAN
- 5A Tummy — BELLY
- 6A Purple flower that symbolizes one’s first love — LILAC
- 7A Matures, as cheese — AGES
- 8A Feathery farm female — HEN
Down
- 1D “Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — BEIGE
- 2D Comedian DeGeneres — ELLEN
- 3D “‘Tis a pity!” — ALAS
- 4D Home o’ MoMA — NYC
- 5D Just kinda meh — BLAH
How difficult was the “Home o’ MoMA’ clue?
I know next to nothing about art, especially the modern kind, and I’ve never been to New York City, so this clue flew right over my head. It was only when I worked out some of the other answers on the board that I was able to take a punt and guess correctly. Therefore, I’m rating this clue five out of five.
Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword
If you’ve got an itch to tackle more puzzles, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are great to get your brain into gear on a Monday morning. If you’d rather stick with Mini Crosswords, try the LA Times and Washington Post.
Published: Oct 21, 2024 03:18 am