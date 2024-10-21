Image Credit: Bethesda
A blank crossword puzzle with a clue underneath, between emojis of a painting.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Home o’ MoMA’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you're having trouble with today's New York Times Mini Crossword, we've got the hints you need.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 21, 2024 03:18 am

If you’re trying to work through the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle but have stumbled over the clue “Home o’ MoMA,” we’re here to help.

“Home o’ MoMA” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 21) clue hints and answers

A blank crossword in the NYT Mini with a clue highlighted.
Work it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “N.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “C.”
  • Hint 3: It contains no vowels.
  • Hint 4: It’s an abbreviation for a city that never sleeps.

The answer to the “Home o’ MoMA” clue in the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “NYC.” MoMA is the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan, so its “home” is in New York City—or NYC for short.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 21 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

Down

  • 1D “Sad” color joked about in viral TikTok videos — BEIGE
  • 2D Comedian DeGeneres — ELLEN
  • 3D “‘Tis a pity!” — ALAS
  • 4D Home o’ MoMA — NYC
  • 5D Just kinda meh — BLAH

How difficult was the “Home o’ MoMA’ clue?

I know next to nothing about art, especially the modern kind, and I’ve never been to New York City, so this clue flew right over my head. It was only when I worked out some of the other answers on the board that I was able to take a punt and guess correctly. Therefore, I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’ve got an itch to tackle more puzzles, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are great to get your brain into gear on a Monday morning. If you’d rather stick with Mini Crosswords, try the LA Times and Washington Post.


Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv