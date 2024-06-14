Forgot password
Take a load off Strands NYT hints and answers (June 14)

We finally have an intuitive puzzle in today's Strands.
Jun 14, 2024

Playing today’s Strands, themed “take a load off!”, feels like shopping at IKEA. This hint will help you get closer to the Spangram and understand the theme better. But it can still be tricky to find every answer on the board.

I found today’s Spangram after uncovering two regular answers, and I think the puzzle has a good balance between fun and challenge once you find the Spangram. If you’re struggling, check my hints below. Then, try to find a few blue answers yourself before looking at the second section of this guide, which has hints for finding each answer on the board.

“Take a load off!” Strands Spangram hints and answers

Touch or click the boxes below to open them and reveal a Spangram hint.

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction

Hint 2: First and last Spangram letters

Hint 3: Spangram meaning

Spangram answer

“Take a load off!” Strands answer words hints

Now that you’ve found today’s Spangram, it becomes clear that the theme is actually “take the load off of your feet!” since the keyword is “SEATING.” Your goal is to remember the names of places to sit on and relax, like a chair—though that’s not one of today’s answers. To lend you a hand, here’s a list of several of these places, with the right answers included. Touch or click the box below to reveal the list. You’ll also find the fully solved Strands board right after the box.

Places to sit

All answers to “take a load off!” June 14 Strands

A fully answered Strands board themed "Take a load off!" with the Spangram highlighted in yellow.
Lots of options to sit and relax. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • SEATING (Spangram)
  • SOFA
  • COUCH
  • DIVAN
  • CHAISE
  • ARMCHAIR
  • RECLINER
  • STOOL

How to play more Strands puzzles

The New York Times puzzle archive doesn’t let you play old Strands puzzles, but you can use other websites to keep playing. Strands Unlimited, for example, has extra themes with no daily limits, though its themes are usually easier than the NYT’s. Otherwise, you must wait until midnight to play the next official Strands.

Best word game alternatives to Strands

If you want to play more word puzzles after today’s Strands, try Spelling Bee for a big test of your vocabulary. If you prefer word searches, you can play the classic Crossword and Mini Crossword, which are always challenging and a good brain warmup for the day.

