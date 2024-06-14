Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
An empty NYT Mini Crossword board with a highlight on 4A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Dial up device NYT Crossword clue hints

Today's Mini Crossword clue might give away your age.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 06:33 am

The “dial-up device” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword is difficult if you don’t know much about old, nearly ancient technology. It refers to a device people used when they had home phone lines instead of smartphones you take everywhere.

Recommended Videos

Solving 4D, an easy clue, gives you the first letter of “dial-up device” to help. If that isn’t enough to find the other four letters, check our hints below to find the answer yourself.

Hints and answer to “dial up device” NYT Mini Crossword clue

Partially filled NYT Mini Crossword with 4D answered and the first letter in 4A revealed.
One letter can help you get closer to the answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer

Hint 2: Context

Hint 3: More context

Hint 4: Letter by letter

Answer

How to play past NYT Mini Crosswords

The only way to play older NYT Mini Crossword puzzles is to subscribe to The New York Times and access their puzzle archive. You’ll also find the regular-sized Crossword and hundreds of other puzzles there. Plus, there are special bonus crosswords released every month on that same page.

What other Crossword puzzles are there to play daily?

Several other US and UK newspapers offer daily Mini and standard Crosswords you can play online. The LA Times, The Sun, and the Washington Post have unique Minis every day. Other newspapers may have syndicated versions of the NYT puzzles, which means they’re old crosswords from three to four weeks ago that were exclusive to subscribers at first, but are now open to readers of these sites as well.

Other word games to play when you complete NYT Crosswords

Many word game fans, like myself, have a morning routine of solving Minis, Strands, Connections, and Wordle every day. These are great games to play when you’re looking for an extra challenge, and each of them offers a unique twist on word games. Connections and Strands test your ability to group words, while Wordle tests your vocabulary. For the ultimate vocabulary challenge, you can also add Spelling Bee, where you have to find dozens of words from seven letters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.